2024 World Champion Back in Winner’s Circle Following Cancer Treatment

After being forced to hit pause on his professional rodeo career to undergo intensive cancer treatments earlier this year, the 2024 PRCA World Champion Bareback Rider is back.

Thompson's Return

Dean and Chezney Thompson | Fernando Sam-Sin

The same day Dean Thompson rang the bell to celebrate his cancer-free status, he entered his first professional rodeo since the diagnosis. Thompson finished second at the Jerome County Fair and Rodeo in Jerome, Idaho, on his first ride after undergoing a months-long battle.

He covered his next bronc in Hermiston, Ore., but finished out of the money. The Altamont, Utah, native turned the heat back up in Gooding, Idaho, scoring 88.5 points for a $4,988 second-place payday.

Thompson then made his way to the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo in Burley, Idaho, where he finished fifth.

Despite stepping away from the arena for the majority of the season, Thompson is still ranked No. 40 in the World and is quickly proving he's ready to climb that ladder once again.

Pulling checks on four of his first five rides back is a testament to Thompson's mental fortitude. Bareback riding is arguably the most physically demanding extreme sport in the world, and just months after the fight of a lifetime, he is winning at an elite level once again.

The biggest moment of his return was on August 29 in Tremonton, Utah, at the Golden Spike Rodeo. Matched up with Macza Pro Rodeo's OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks, a 92.5-point ride put Thompson at the top of the leaderboard.

His first big win back was worth a whopping $7,896.

The pairing with Stevie Knicks was extra sentimental for Thompson, who had last ridden the great mare in Round 10 of the 2025 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. After the obstacles he faced this year, a throwback to the biggest and brightest stage of his life was a welcome reminder of where he had once been.

Thompson shared with PRORODEO:

"I felt like I had four aces right here. All I needed to do was nod my head and ride just like I did in '24 when I won the world. This ride will literally be one of the turning points of my life, and I'll never forget it."

He explained that it has taken a few rides to feel like he's in control of the ride.

"Everything on these first few horses back has felt not right. It's just felt so fast. It's almost like I can't even really focus on what's happening during the ride."

Aboard Stevie Knicks, Thompson found his stride once again and is back where he belongs: in the arena, capturing wins.