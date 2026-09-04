CINCH Playoffs Could Turn Saddle Bronc NFR Bubble Upside Down

September has arrived and that means the race is on. The race to reach the top 15 in the world standings and qualify for the National Finals Rodeo.

For the saddle bronc riders who are sitting anywhere close to the bubble, there is no room left for an off week.

The top of the PRCA World Standings appears to be in excellent shape. Rusty Wright leads the field with a stunning $242,499 in earnings. He’s followed by Rusty Wright with $228,028 and Stetson Wright at $224,910. Notice anything about all that?

The Wrights have overtaken the standings. It will be a battle to the end to see which one will get to brag to the other brothers at Christmas dinner about winning the most.

Carrying on with the standings, Sage Newman and Zeke Thurston will round out the top five while the first 10 riders in the standings have all won more than $165,000 so far this season.

But the drama happens further down.

As of the latest standing update from the PRCA, Ben Andersen, who has earned $126,589, owns the cutoff spot at No. 15. Zach Dallas is directly behind him at No. 16 with $118,412. That leaves $8,177 between Dallas and a trip to Las Vegas in December.

But nothing is set, and, in fact, it isn’t even close to being determined. The CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup, Washington, could, and very well might, completely change the story in saddle bronc riding.

Several NFR Bubble Cowboys Headed to Puyallup

Zach Dallas | Fernando Sam-Sin

Puyallup will have 24 cowboys nod their head on Sept 10-13, where they have the biggest opportunity remaining in the regular season.

The top four finishers from each event in Puyallup will advance to the CINCH Playoffs Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls. Then, eight additional contestants can advance based on the Playoff Series standings.

For Dallas, the opportunity couldn’t come at a better time. He is looking from the outside in, but he’s in Puyallup. That’s a chance at a significant payday that could erase the gap.

Dallas isn’t the only cowboy outside the top 15 who has the same opportunity.

No. 17 Brody Cress, with $114,727 is also headed to Puyallup along with No. 19 Tanner Butner at $110,961 and No. 20 Lefty Holman at $109,197.

Cress needs to make up $11,862 on Andersen, while Butner needs $15,628, and Holman is short $17,392. But, those are just today’s numbers. They could and will change multiple times, sometimes daily at this point in the season.

Outsiders looking in might think these guys are too far out to catch up, but nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, the numbers are almost insignificant.

Ben Andersen Won’t Have Opportunity

Ben Andersen at Reno Rodeo 2026 | Fernando Sam-Sin

This is where things get interesting. Andersen is sitting inside the top 15 but he isn’t on the trade list for Puyallup. That means he won’t be going to Sioux Falls, either.

Neither is No. 14, Gus Gaillard. He has earned $132,947 and that might not be enough. No. 18 Shorty Garrett who has $113, 310 also missed the first stop of the CINCH Playoffs.

Contestants who miss the CINCH Playoffs in Puyallup aren’t going to let that end their NFR hopes. There are certainly opportunities and rodeos for those cowboys and cowgirls. But it is going to take hustle to keep up with those on the Playoff circuit.

Puyallup is limited to 24 contestants and carries $77,000 in added money per event. It is also a stepping stone to the next stop in Sioux Falls, where they will be competing for more than $1.5 million.

Andersen won’t have the Puyallup route to the NFR but, four of the five men behind him in the standings will.

Nobody Around Cut Line Can Relax

Damian Brennan | Fernando Sam-Sin

Andersen isn’t the only one sweating right now. Kolby Wanchuk sits at No. 11 with $138,303, followed by Damian Brennan with $137,871, Waitley Sharon with $134,073, and Gaillard at $132,947.

Brennan and Sharon are headed to Puyallup while Wanchuk and Gaillard are not.

So, both sides of the cut line are going to have a lot of action. In fact, it could be downright chaotic.

Dallas has the closest path to breaking into the top 15. Cress isn’t far behind. Butner and Holman have work to do, but they are both incredibly talented and have access to the lucrative stop in Puyallup.

The CINCH Playoffs could turn everything upside down. Get ready for a battle that will come right down to the last day and maybe even the last hour.