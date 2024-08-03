Rodeo Daily

Colorado Barrel Race Raises Money for Ovarian Cancer

The Ty Teigen Memorial Barrel Race brings big added money and heaps of prizes to Northern Colorado. This memorial barrel race donates 100% of its proceeds to the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA) in memory of Taryn Lynn (Ty) Teigen.

The Ty Teigen Memorial Barrel Race provides barrel racers in Northern Colorado and the surrounding area the rare opportunity to run at added money. One-hundred percent of the proceeds from the barrel race go towards the Colorado Ovarian Cancer Alliance (COCA), an organization committed to helping cancer patients on all fronts—education/research, financial assistance, advocacy, counseling, etc. This single barrel race raised about $8,000 for COCA in Taryn Lynn (Ty) Teigen's memory, making it one of the largest single fundraisers in the state.

One felt Ty Teigen's love for the sport of barrel racing within the walls of Double Check Arena on July 27, 2024. RC Cuellar, who organizes and produces the event, ensured each contestant felt her sincere gratitude for their entry fee. Casey Stichter also helped to enhance the quality of the event by helping to find sponsorships for the added money and plethora of prizes in each class. The winner of the open received a Robbie Phillips saddle, buckle, and cinch jacket. The winners of each "D" in the open, champion of the youth, senior, novice horse, futurity, and pee wee (Blair Bath) received buckles and jackets as well.

Ty fought her cancer from 2009-2012. Ovarian cancer, like many other forms of cancer, flies under the radar. In true cowgirl fashion, Ty had "felt colicky" prior to the official diagnosis. A visit to the doctor and several tests confirmed her intuition.

RC hopes to keep the kind and loving spirit of her friend Ty alive through the memorial race. Ty's willingness to help a fellow competitor and love for the horse and sport of barrel racing stays alive as the race celebrated its 12th year.

The Ty Teigen Memorial Barrel Race Results:

Open Divisional Champions: 1D Kim Schulze, 15.537, $1,505. 2D Selina Wiseman, 16.061, $1,254. 3D Preston Mackey, 16.562, $1,003. 4D Stephanie Brocker, 17.037, $753. 5D Marlene Wade, 17.555, $502.

Youth Divisional Champions: 1D Sloan Thompson, 15.932, $273. 2D Savannah Roberts, 16.603, $234. 3D Adelee Gearhead, $156. 4D Addisyn Johnson, 18.688, $117.

Senior Divisional Champions: 1D Kelly Yates, 15.674, $361. 2D Lesile Thomas, 16.249, $258. 3D (tie) Janet Baughman and Kerri Lemons, 16.686, $137.50. 4D Carey Mackey, 17.213, $129.

Novice Horse Champions: 1D Sydney Schleich, 16.285, $298. 2D Natalie Irias, 16.997, $256. 3D Haley Scheer, 17.515, $170.

Futurity Champions: 1D Loralee Ward, 15.759, $462. 2D Casey Stichter, 17.087, $308

WPRA Divisional Circuit: 1. Kim Schulze, 15.537, $305. 2. Jamie Donnelly, 15.593, $252. 3. Kayla Jones, 15.666, $202. 4. Loralee Ward, 15.759, $147. 5. Shawnee Williams, 15.861, $95. 6. Miranda Halcomb, 16.022, $53.

