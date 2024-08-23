Colorado Cowgirl Becomes First Woman to Win a Steer Roping Average Title
Grover, Colo. cowgirl, Kassandra Shoemaker set a record and became the first cowgirl to win the Yuma PRCA Steer Roping Average. After roping three steers in 45.6 seconds Shoemaker took the title and also set the record of being the only woman to ever win a steer roping title in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
"Yuma was incredible, it was unexpected and just so much fun to be able to do it with my parents and a ton of friends watching," Shoemaker said.
The surname Shoemaker is not new to rodeo, and Kassandra said, "My rodeo inspiration and role model is ABSOULTEY my dad. He has been the main reason I started roping in general, but especially steer roping."
She said that his expertise is a lot of the reason she has had success roping steers.
Her dad is Wade Shoemaker, DVM, who has mutiple steer roping qualifications and titles to his name, along with juggling his rodeo career around his family and his active Veterinary practice, Countryside Large Animal Clinic in Greeley, Colo.
Growing up horseback and using a horse as her legs before even learning to walk was the lifestyle that gave the Colorado cowgirl a kickstart into her rodeo career. The 23-year-old roping sensation grew up all things horses and rodeo. Though she really did not pursue the sport until she turned 18, Shoemaker was constantly handling cattle on a rope in the pasture on the family ranch.
"My senior year of high school is when I really committed myself to getting better in the arena." Shoemaker explained.
She did participate in junior and high school rodeos, however her "rodeo career" started when COVID kept her home allowing her to practice and start entering the Colorado Pro Rodeo Association (CPRA) rodeos.
Shoemaker currently enters in both the breakaway roping and the steer roping, and at the college rodeos she team ropes.
Kassandra attributes her rodeo success to her equine counterparts and their exceptional breeding and talents.
Mickey, Shoe Mickey Finn, her six-year-old gelding, is one of only three geldings the family keeps on the place as they primarily ride and compete on mares. Mickey is her current mount for the steer roping. He is out of one of her dad's calf horses and by "Shoe Jet Bars", which is the same sire as her breakaway horse, "Shoe Peppy Jet". Shoe Peppy Jet is out a mare Wade used to steer rope on, San Kai Fifty Seven.
She explained, "Most of our horses are related and I really love the bloodlines we have because they are all so good minded."
Shoemaker started the summer out with high expectations of herself and as humbling as rodeo can be its been a difficult start for her both mentally and physically.
" I was not roping or drawing very well, and it became more of a grind and less enjoyable," she said.
"I had to make a mental shift from putting pressure on myself to win, to just enjoying the process and being more relaxed when I competed. I went from being uptight, tense, and expecting myself to win to walking into the arena/box with confidence in my preparation and peace of mind knowing that the outcome has already been taken care of, allowing me to be in the moment and just go rope."
When competing, staying physically fit is very important and Shoemaker attributes the University of Wyoming Rodeo program to helping her stay in tiptop physical condition.
"We had 5:30 am workouts four days a week, which helped get me into a rythym of being active and giving me a guide for workouts."
Summertime can make it diffcult to find time to get into the gym, but if time allows, Shoemaker uses well-rounded workouts to get her back on track. Her time on the racnh and working as a vet tech also allow for staying physical.
Kassandra stressed that it is equally important to maintain mental fitness as physical.
"Rodeo is such a challenging sport mentally, with so many uncontrollable factors. It is so important to stay focused on the things you can control."
The young talent uses consistency in her daily routines to keep her body and mind ready to compete. She uses prayer and practices gratitude to keep her of sound mind.
This fall semester Shoemaker starts veterinary school at Kansas State Univerisity in Manhattan, Kansas. She will be a part of the rodeo club and participating in the college rodeos for K-State during the year. Shoemaker will complete her education in Kansas with plans to move to a rural area to practice large animal medicine.
Kassandra says her massive support system, including her entire family and many dear friends keep her heading in the right direction for success. She also has ProElite Feed as a sponsor for her rodeos and who, "keep our horses feeling and looking their best."