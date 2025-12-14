Gold Buckles Won and Legends Made at Unforgettable 2025 NFR Finale

It is 10 days of absolutely incredible action under the roof of the Thomas & Mack Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The PRCA and WPRA send their best 15 contestants in the world to compete head-to-head and ultimately determine World Champions.

Nearly every event came down to the final night of competition to be able to claim the title. From event to event, the action was electrifying for the crowd of more than 16,000.

Here is sneak preview of your 2025 World Champion cowboys and cowgirls.

Bareback Riding

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Names that you will know now for a long time: Jess Pope, Sam Petersen and Rocker Steiner. These are the bareback riders that came into Round No. 10 with a chance to win the World Championship title.

Steiner came in with a mission and he completed it in Round No. 10. The man dressed in red rode his heart out on top of Disco Party from Calgary Stampede. It looked as if the match was made in heaven. Kick for kick, Steiner matched the horse's energy. With his 90.5 ride he ended up second in the round, but he did everything and more to be the World Champion.

With an astounding year-end total of $507,532, Steiner has not only won the World, but he also broke the season earnings record that was previously held by Keenan Hayes with $265,896. Steiner came into the 2025 NFR with $313,547.

He then went on to crush the single-year earnings record as well. Hayes also held that title with $434,050. Steiner put that record in the dust as his total earnings on the year is $507,532.

Rocker said, "After Round 8 I kind of lost hope. I got down thinking that it wasn't going to happen. I started thinking about my childhood and how much 14, 15, 16, 17-year-old Rocker would have loved to be in the position that I was standing in. That changed my perspective, and I knew that if it was meant to be, it would be."

Steer Wrestling

Tucker Allen | Nathan Meyer Photography

What a year. That has to be the motto for Tucker Allen. The Ventura, California man came to Las Vegas ranked as No. 5 in the standings with season earnings of $ $160,867.48. After getting checks in six of ten rounds, where he won three, Allen made a huge jump in the standings.

Allen also took the win in the average, which was worth a whopping $94,035. All total, the California man won an incredible $248,045 just at the NFR. With a field of competitors that are all worthy of a World Championship, Allen literally rose above.

A grand total year-end winnings of $398,913 put an exclamation point on a world title for Allen. He finished nearly $65,000 ahead of the Reserve Champion Will Lummus.

Team Roping

Jake Long and Andrew Ward | Nathan Meyer Photography

Whew! What a round. After the last 15 steers ran out the alleyway, there will be some team ropers who are really glad to go home and reset to start a new year. True heartbreak found it's way into the arena several times in Round No. 10 for the team ropers.

A dream also came true. One that Andrew Ward and Jake Long thought they had lost in Round No. 9 when they exited the arena after roping a leg.

"Man, I was pretty sad at the trailer last night after I roped that leg. I thought that took us out of having a chance tonight," Long said.

Well, the mood was a lot different standing in the media room after winning the average, splitting Round No. 10 and earning their first World Title. The pair gathered up $224,783 at the NFR to add to their season earnings which both went over $372,000.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Statler Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Wright. That's the word. That's the story. In every single way, the Wright family can make it happen, they are dominating the saddle bronc riding event. Just in Round 10, they certainly made a statement.

Ryder and Stetson tied for the round win with impressive 89.75 rides. Ryder did so on Dandy Delight from the Calgary Stampede string. Stetson found the top of the scoreboard on Shady Jacket from J Bar J. Then to keep the Wright name at the top, the equally talented Statler took home the coveted average title.

Over the course of 10 days, Statler rode all ten horses for a stellar point total of 864.25. The Beaver, Utah man commanded the average and took it home by more than 10 points. He came into the finals ranked at No. 9 and he will end by showing the world his talents as the 2025 World Champion Saddle Bronc rider.

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

Let there be no question, Denton, Texas is the home to the best tie-down roper in the world. In fact, it has been proven three years in a row. Riley Webb will be taking home his third consecutive World Championship, a feat last achieved in 1984 when "Super Looper" Roy Cooper accomplished the same.

Not only did the phenomenal talent win the title, he also put an exclamation point on it by securing the average as well. This was a record-setting year in almost every category for Webb.

Before even entering the Thomas & Mack, Webb had broken the season-earnings record that was previously set by Shad Mayfield in 2024 with $286,327. Webb easily surpassed that number and deposited $315,132 over the course of the year.

When he arrived in Las Vegas, he made it pay. Webb went on to win $250,411 while competing over the last 10 days. This brought his year-end total to a wild $555,543 which soared passed his own record he set in 2024 of $475,214.

Barrel Racing

Kassie Mowry | 2L Media

In what should be the greatest 10 days of their lives, the barrel racers are likely just happy to pull out of Las Vegas this year with healthy horses. The last few rounds were more of a feat to stand up. Nothing should take any of the shine away from the well-earned and much-deserved World Championship.

For the second year in a row, Dublin, Texas is the home to the World Champion. Kassie Mowry goes to fewer rodeos than anyone else on the road and yet, she emerges as the champion. With a total of $403,881 over the year, she earned every bit of the title.

Without knowing the story, one would assume that she did it on the same horse, but that would not be the truth. Jarvis, Force the Goodbye, did not make the trip to Las Vegas with the now two-time World Champion.

Without question, the bay gelding had the majority stake in the title, but it was CP He Will Be Epic who made the journey with Mowry along with a borrowed horse from Mindy Holloway. "Cornbread" Heavens Got Credit, has now become famous on a national level after earning a round win for the now two-time World Champion.

Even with a tipped barrel in Round 10, which caused huge gasps in the crowd, Mowry walked away with $200,436 from the NFR and $403,881 on the year.

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

The bull riding event was decided before the night began basically. There were many ways it played out, but for Stetson Wright not to win the world, it would have taken him experiencing misfortune while several others would be demanding success.

The stars lined up for Stetson. Even though he bucked off his bull in the final round, he still won the title by more than $46,000.

When the last bull trotted out of the arena, Stetson had deposited $546,471 into his bull riding account. After a full year's worth of work, he ended up about $33,000 ahead of TJ Gray, who had an exceptional finals, winning more than $329,000 just at the finals.

Stetson just kept chipping away at the field and in the end, that consistency always pays off.

All-Around

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Now a 10-time World Champion, Stetson Wright is writing his own chapter in the history books of rodeo. A jaw-dropping $817,088 is the number it took for Wright to earn the World Champion All-Around title.

The battle looked like it was going to be epic at the beginning of the NFR between Wright and Wacey Schalla but as the 10 days wore on, Wright just kept pulling away. Nothing should be taken away from Schalla because at just 19 years old, he is achieving incredible things and gave Wright a run for his money all through the year.

Superman, as he is often referred to, earned that nickname day after day during the 2025 NFR. With two more world titles to his name, Wright will, no doubt, be looking for the triple crown again next year.

