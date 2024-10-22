Rodeo Daily

Columbia River Circuit Crowns Multiple Talented First Time Champions

The circuit finals have ended, let's look at who stood out over the weekend and earned a Columbia River Circuit Champion Title.

The Columbia River Circuit Finals have ended after a weekend of rodeo in Redmond, Oregon. After the action has completed, let’s see who battled their way to the top. 

Capturing two out of the three-round wins, Mason Stuller left town as the Bareback Circuit Champion. Scoring 75 points in round one, 78 points in round two, and 80.5 points in round three this cowboy from Veneta, Ore. took home his first circuit champion buckle. 

21-year-old Traver Johnson claimed his first circuit championship in steer wrestling over the weekend. On three head Johnson timed in at 15.2 seconds. His consistency over the weekend put him in the lead by a very close margin of 0.2 seconds over the second-place cowboy.

Two-time NFR qualifier Garrett Rogers and partner Bo Patzke shined bright this weekend in Redmond. On three head their time totaled 16.9 seconds nearly 8 seconds faster than the second-place team. They each took home about $3,500 each and a buckle to reflect their success from their weekend. 

Headed home to Paradise Valley, Nev., Joe Harper will now have two Columbia River Circuit Saddle Bronc Champion titles under his belt. Winning for the second consecutive year Harper scored 234.5 points on three head. 

Making his sixth trip back to the NFR and sitting as the number three cowboy in the world in tie-down roping, Ty Harris earned the Circuit Champion Title with 24.9 seconds on three head. 

The ladies of barrel racing stopped the clock with fast times all weekend, making it a race to the end to see who would go home the circuit champion. Cowgirl Hailey Garrison took home the title with an impressive two of the three-round wins and a total time of 44.69 seconds for her three runs. 

Calling Stanfield, Ore. home, Josie Goodrich is the new breakaway circuit champion. Goodrich roped three head with a total time of 8.7 seconds. 

Lane Vaughan, a Klamath Falls, Ore. bull rider, came out on top after three days of stellar rides. Vaughan was the only cowboy to cover two out of three bulls all weekend.  A weekend this 19-year-old should be proud of going into the 2025 season.

