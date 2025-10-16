Columbia River Circuit Finals Is Bringing The Heat In Oregon

The 2025 post-season circuit finals are underway and all across the country, rodeo athletes are readying to enter the arena for the final time this season. The Columbia River Circuit Finals brings in the best of the best from Washington, Oregon, and Northern Idaho to leave it all in the arena as they compete for a heavy cash prize.

From October 16th through the 18th in Redmond, Oregon and the top 12 athletes in this circuit will take to the arena to show who deserves to take home the top spot. Colton Clemens is the leader of the bareback pack, riding into the weekend with $15,135 in the No. 1 spot.

His competitors fall behind him by at least $4,000, but less than $1,000 separates Mason Stuller at No. 2 and Casey Thomson at No. 3. Both stand a chance at surpassing Clemens but he’ll have to have a rough ride in order to fall behind.

Kade Bruno is dominating the saddle bronc arena in this circuit. With $33,624 earned this season, he has more than doubled the earnings of Jake Clark, who sits in the No. 2 spot with $16,231 earned. It may be next to impossible for his opponents to pass him in the rankings, but who takes home the win is anyone's game.

Columbia Circuit Rodeo Athletes Will Have To Fight To The Finish

MEEGAN M. REID/KITSAP SUN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bull riding is a different story, as these athletes will be fighting tooth and nail to see who comes out on top. To hold down the No. 1 spot, Lane Vaughan will have to bring his A-game. He’s made $36,276 this season but still only sits $2,000 ahead of Jordan Spears (No. 2).

Megan McLeod-Sprague is a fan favorite in barrel racing. She’s headed to the NFR at No. 5 in the world standings and sits at No. 1 in the circuit standings. She’s made $32,393 in this circuit run, which also nearly doubles Hailey Garrison who sits at No. 2 with $18,701.

Although McLeod-Sprague will be tough to beat out in the rankings, who brings home the finals win in Oregon is up to any of the women competing this weekend.

Ahead of three action-packed rodeo days, these athletes are ready to prove themselves and show they have what it takes to hang in the NFR rankings in the future. The three-day event kicks off this Thursday (October 16th) and runs all weekend long.

With the race to the finish line just ahead, Rodeo on SI will have all the circuit final coverage you need.

Recommended Articles