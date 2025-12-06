Who Could Come From Behind to Steal the Show in NFR Bull Riding?

The National Finals Rodeo has officially kicked off, marking one of the most historic events in rodeo history. Athletes around the world will finally have the chance to compete in the Thomas & Mack arena for a chance to take home a world champion title and put some cash in their pockets.

The best 15 bull riders began their run in the arena and will push themselves to the limit through 10 rounds. With the best of the best already there, there are still some underdogs to keep an eye on, ones who may just come out on top.

With Wacey Schalla (No. 1) and Stetson Wright (No. 2) battling it out at the top, some athletes still have a chance to push themselves further in the rankings. Almost every bull rider stepping into the arena this year is making their debut at the NFR. One veteran to watch out for is Jordan Spears.

With six NFR qualifications under his belt, this is one of the highest rankings he’s seen in his career at No. 10. Having been in the PRCA since 2012, Spears knows a thing or two about what it takes to enter the Thomas & Mack arena. He won seven rodeos this year, including the legendary Pendleton Round-up, marking him as a top competitor this year.

Who Could Come From Behind and Move Up in the Ranks in Bull Riding This Year?

Ky Hamilton is the only other former world champion in the running for another title other than Wright. He’s qualified five times and took home the title in 2023. He’s barely $30,000 behind Wright in the No. 3 spot, and could potentially push himself ahead of him with a solid round run, but Wright will be one tough competitor to beat, and Schalla is even further ahead.

The difference between the No. 5 and No. 4 spot in the rankings is a bit staggering, with an almost $109,000 gap between T.J. Gray (No. 5) and Tristen Hutchings (No. 4). That doesn’t mean Gray doesn’t have a shot. A solid performance at the NFR could double his season earnings, which could push him into the top 3.

This is only Gray’s second trip to Vegas and he’s already competing against the best of the best. He took home a title at seven rodeos this season including two of the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeos. He shouldn’t be counted out as an athlete to bet on this year.

With the NFR underway, only time will tell who will become the newest world champion of bull riding.

