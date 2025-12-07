NFR Round 3 Brings More Drama in Barrel Racing World Championship Battle

It was another exciting night in the barrel racing of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and we witnessed what could be a game changer in the World Championship race.

Hailey Kinsel moved to the lead in the World Standings after Round 2, slightly ahead of Kassie Mowry. Kinsel tipped the first barrel in Round 3, changing her position in the average race and costing her a check tonight.

There is a lot of rodeo left, but that average race will be crucial as the week carries on. This moved Mowry to the lead in the average, which will pay over $94,000 to the winner at the end of the 10 rounds.

Otero's Redemption

Otero and family | Back Number Ceremony

Carlee Otero and AM Regina George ("RG") were fast on their first two runs, but tipped barrels kept them from cashing in. Her confidence had to be high, knowing the mare would have placed fifth and second in the first two rounds.

Regina runs to the left barrel first and got a bit past it in the first two rounds, coming back over it and tipping on the way out. Tonight, Otero and her talented mount were dialed in and third out on the ground. The duo went out to an early lead with their 13.54 and claimed their first-round win.

Beisel is Back

Emily Beisel | PRCA Photo by Mallory Beinborn

Emily Beisel tipped a barrel to be fast in Round 1, and fans knew she would be back with a vengeance. After pulling a fifth-place check aboard Ivory On Fire in Round 2, she made a horse change for Round 3. Beisel and 4M Equine's Teasin Dat Guy looked outstanding. Even with a bit of ground trouble on the back side of second, the duo clocked a 13.56 for second place.

Mowry Makes Moves

Kassie Mowry | Nathan Meyer Photography

If you counted Kassie Mowry out of this World Championship race when you heard she left Force The Goodbye ("Jarvis") at home, the GOAT of the sport is proving why she earned that name. Mowry and CP He Will Be Epic continue to make outstanding runs, depsite the enormous gray gelding being like "driving a bus through this tiny arena" in Mowry's words.

The duo earned over $21,000 for their third-place finish at 13.63 seconds tonight and by our unofficial math, this moves her back to the lead in the World.

Scott Goes Three-For-Three

Katelyn Scott | PRCA

Katelyn Scott may be an NFR rookie, but fans of this cowgirl have been unsurprised by her very impressive performance so far. Scott is a true jockey, and she and JustA DTF Frenchman ("Peanut Seed") have been spot on in every run so far. They have finished fourth, third, and third in the rounds so far. The duo clocked the same time in rounds two and three- 13.71 seconds.

Round 3 Barrel Racing Results

Third round:

1. Carlee Otero, 13.54 seconds, $36,668

2. Emily Beisel, 13.56, $28,980

3. Kassie Mowry, 13.63, $21,882

4. Katelyn Scott, 13.71, $15,377

5. (tie) Hayle Gibson-Stillwell and Megan McLeod-Sprague, 13.72, $7,688 each

7. Tricia Aldridge, 13.82

8. (tie) Andrea Busby and Halyn Lide, 13.88 each

10. Julie Plourde, 13.91

11. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 15.01

12. Lisa Lockhart, 18.44

13. Hailey Kinsel, 18.69

14. Wenda Johnson, 19.02

15. Tayla Moeykens, NT.

