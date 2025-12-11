NFR Round 7 Brings Devastation for Multiple Gold Buckle Contenders

Rodeo fans know better than to count anything out, particularly as we head into the final rounds of the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR). There are many unforeseen issues that athletes can encounter, and unfortunately, many of these issues are beyond their control.

In Round 7, we observed a few instances that could impact the World Championship races across multiple events. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who took nasty spills last night and we hope they can return in Round 8.

Barrel Racing

Katelyn Scott | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rodeo fans collectively held their breath when the second cowgirl to run took a fall at the first barrel. Katelyn Scott and JustA DTF Frenchman ("Peanut Seed") completely broadsided on the turn, leaving Scott on the ground. Peanut Seed jumped up and completed the pattern perfectly, then lapped the arena a few times, prior to be captured by the pickup men.

Scott appeared uninjured, quickly getting up to catch her faithful partner. The camera captured her expression of awe and wonder as her four-legged best friend completed the pattern. Scott's smile and misty eyes as she looked on in amazement at Peanut Seed's heart on full display is not a scene we will soon forget.

We are heartbroken for Scott, who was No. 2 in the Average, and climbed to No. 6 in the World. The New Mexico cowgirl entered the NFR in the No. 15 position and it had been a truly fairytale week for the duo, banking six checks over the first six rounds.

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

In a particularly brutal round of bull riding, only two cowboys completed their eight-second rides to earn a check. JR Stratford was out for the night, due to a serious injury in Round 6. Current World leader, Stetson Wright, was the last man to ride. When his bull was "fouled" by hitting the chute, he was offered a reride. Wright was thrown off balance by the hit and limped back to the chutes, holding his hip.

Since Wright had not made the buzzer, we were unsurprised to see him take the opportunity, despite appearing injured. Unfortunately, Wright was jerked down on his second bull shortly into the ride and got hung up in his bull rope.

Fans know that Wright does not stay down for long, so when he lay still on the arena floor for several moments after, it was a tenuous wait. It appeared that he took at least one hoof to his leg. The camera replays showed just how close the bull's hind feet came to stepping directly on his torso.

There is no offical injury diagnosis at this time, as a PRORODEO press release states: "According to the Justin Sports Medicine injury report, Wright sustained a left hip and right leg contusion."

According to that same release, Wright stated after that ride that he is, "good."

All-Around Cowboy

Wacey Schalla | Nathan Meyer Photography

The events of the night affected more than just the Bull Riding World Championship race.

Stetson Wright is still No. 1 in the All-Around at $684,315. Wacey Schalla is No. 2 with $570,013.87. While this may seem like a massive margin, Wright is down a horse in the saddle bronc riding after losing the review for a rule infraction in Round 6.

Wright is still No. 2 in the bull riding average, worth about $76,000. That gives him some breathing room, but Schalla is not backing off, currently No. 1 in the Average in the bareback riding. That check will be for over $94,000.

More Rodeo On SI