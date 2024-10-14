Comal County, Texas Rodeo Tradition Continues Celebrating 29 Years in PRCA
The 131st Annual Comal County Fair and Rodeo came to a conclusion under the lights of New Braunfels, TX. Comal County has been sanctioned by the PRCA since 1995 and has been a rich tradition in the small town community.
Comal County is one of the crucial rodeos to attend for those rodeo athletes on the bubble that didn't make it to Soiux Fall, SD over the final weekend of the season. The "bubble" is referred to those athletes within striking distance of the top 15 in the world.
Over the course of the three nights, athletes went head-to-head for the chance to earn their paychecks and be crowned the champion of the Comal County Fair and Rodeo. The athletes did not disappoint to say the least.
Bareback Riding
Orin Larsen lead the charge with an impressive 81-point ride on Lancaster and Cude's Highway Man to win the rodeo and earned a much needed $902. Larsen just barely missed the cut for the National Finals Rodeo being No. 17 in the world.
Tie-Down Roping
Sterling Smith stole the show Friday night with a solid 9.4-second run and walked away the champion at the end of Saturday night. With nearly a 2-second margin, Word Hudson took the second place finish with his 11.2-second run.
Saddle Bronc Riding
With only one qualified ride throughout the entirety of the rodeo, Texas native, Nick LaDuke, took home the win and earned himself a paycheck for $902 as well. LaDuke awed the crowd with his 73-point ride on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Blood Bath.
Team Roping
Clay Smith and Coleby Payne showed everybody just why they are headed to the NFR with their outstanding 5.9-second run to claim the top spot at Comal County. Smith ended the season sitting at the No. 11 spot with the headers, while his partner, Payne, claimed the No.10 spot amongst the heelers.
Barrel Racing
Stephanie Fryar quite literally ran away with the win after her incredible 15.85-second run and earned a $1,062 paycheck to go home with. Two tenths of a second behind her was Oceane Veilleux and her 16.08-second run.
Bull Riding
With only three qualified rides, the bull riders earned themselves some nice paychecks. Winston Lopez took home the buckle with his 84.5-point ride on Lancaster and Cude's Rookie, earning himself $2,117. Followed by Toby Hale and his 77-point ride to claim second place.
Comal County is a wonderful local rodeo to attend for first timers and veterans alike. Comal County is a top 3 finalist for PRCA Small Rodeo Committee of the Year Award.