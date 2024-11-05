Cooks Rodeo Days Draws Top Talent to Lubbock Despite Coaching Controversy
Cooks Garage is a very popular and loved restaurant, bar, and concert venue in Lubbock, Texas. For a few weeks in October and November, dirt replaces the concrete, and athletes of all ages and levels come to rodeo at Cooks.
All of the rodeo action and fun was brought to you by Texas Tech University (TTU) Rodeo Team in partnership with Behind the Chutes. Behind the Chutes is a nonprofit whose mission is to support and expand the sport of rodeo.
The 2024 Cooks Rodeo Days kicked off on October 19, with the kids rodeo and the first concert of the week. The college rodeo then began on October 24. Texas Tech University is a part of the southwest region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. TTU hosts their annual event right there at Cooks where hundreds of college contestants travel to compete.
This year the college rodeo action continued an extra day with the first-ever Cooks college shootout. This event, which took place on October 27, showcased the top athletes in the southwest region. Champion and Reserve champions in each event from the fall rodeos got to go head-to-head for huge added money prizes.
The competition continued to heat up as the PRCA rodeo kicked off in style. Despite heavy rain and mud, the contestants powered through to put on an impressive performance. Cooks Rodeo Days proudly hosts one of the inaugural events of the 2025 PRCA season. The electric atmosphere set the stage for a thrilling season ahead.
World Champions and rookies alike competed in the muddy conditions under the bright lights.
Cooks Rodeo Days PRCA Results
Bareback riding:
1. Andy Gingerich, 81 points on The Cervi Brothers' Blue Ridge Babe, $1,948; 2. Bucky McAlpine, 80, $1,476; 3. Mason Ortego, 78, $1,063; 4. Cole Hollen, 77.5, $708; 5. Mason Yancy, 76.5, $413; 6. Will Norstrom, 76, $295
Steer wrestling:
First round:1. (tie) Nick Guy and Brady Reneau, 4.1 seconds, $1,406 each; 3. Jace Melvin, 4.4, $1,008; 4. Bridger Anderson, 4.5, $743; 5. (tie) Darcy Kersh and Slate Wiseman, 4.6, $371 each.Second round:1. (tie) Cody Devers, Jacob Walters and Riley Westhaver, 4.2 seconds, $1,273 each; 4. (tie) Zach Peterson and Levi Rudd, 4.3, $610 each; 6. (tie) Jacob Daniell, Zach Hamar and Matt Reeves, 4.6, $88 each.Third round:1. Bridger Anderson, 4.3 seconds, $1,539; 2. Levi Rudd, 4.5, $1,273; 3. Walt Arnold, 4.9, $1,008; 4. Trisyn Kalawaia, 5.3, $743; 5. Cody Harmon, 5.4, $478; 6. Cody Devers, 5.9, $265.Average:1. Cody Devers, 14.9 seconds on three head, $2,308; 2. (tie) Nick Guy and Bridger Anderson, 15.2, $1,711 each; 4. Walt Arnold, 16.8, $1,114; 5. Rooster Yazzie, 17.9, $716; 6. Levi Rudd, 18.2, $398.
Team Roping:
First round:1. Korbin Rice/Clay Futrell, 4.5 seconds, $1,689 each; 2. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.8, $1,469; 3. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 4.9, $1,249; 4. Cody Carter/Blake Bentley, 5.3, $1,028; 5. Tyler Hobert/Shannon Frascht, 5.6, $808; 6. (tie) Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray, Kavis Drake/Denim Ross, Mason Rust/Nathan Walker, Kreece Thompson/Cooper Freeman and Joshua Torres/Caleb Hendrix, 5.7, $220 each.Second round:1. (tie) Jr. Dees/JC Flake, Stefan Ramone/John Hisel and J.C. Yeahquo/Ross Ashford, 4.2 seconds, $1,469 each; 4. (tie) Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray and Cory Kidd V/Dustin Davis, 4.6, $918 each; 6. Bubba Buckaloo/Corey Hendrick, 4.9, $588; 7. (tie) Roan Oldfield/Creed West and Joshua Torres/Caleb Hendrix, 5.0, $257 each.Third round:1. Jr. Dees/JC Flake, 4.5 seconds, $1,689 each; 2. Cory Kidd V/Dustin Davis, 4.9, $1,469; 3. Nelson Wyatt/Kade Weatherman, 5.0, $1,249; 4. Cole Thomas/L.J. Yeahquo, 5.9, $1,028; 5. Stefan Ramone/John Hisel, 6.4, $808; 6. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 7.2, $588; 7. Tyler Hobert/Shannon Frascht, 7.3, $367; 8. Cash Duty/Cashton Weidenbener, 8.5, $147.Average:1. Tyler Hobert/Shannon Frascht, 20.1 seconds on three head, $2,534 each; 2. (tie) Cash Duty/Cashton Weidenbener and Wyatt Bray/Paden Bray, 21.5, $2,038 each; 4. Korbin Rice/Clay Futrell, 24.4, $1,542; 5. Joshua Torres/Caleb Hendrix, 25.0, $1,212; 6. Cole Thomas/L.J. Yeahquo, 27.5, $881; 7. Brenten Hall/Kaden Profili, 27.6, $551; 8. Casey Tew/Cody Tew, 32.4, $220.
Saddle Bronc:
1. Sterling Crawley, 80.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Pole Cat, $2,245; 2. Brody Baca, 77.5, $1,721; 3. Mitch French, 76, $1,272; 4. Levi Mines, 75, $823; 5. Darcy Radel, 74.5, $524; 6. Carson Bingham, 74, $374; 7. Cooper Lane, 73, $299; 8. Jordan iker Iker, 71, $224.
Tie Down Roping:
First round:1. Dylan Hancock, 7.8 seconds, $2,662; 2. Bryce Derrer, 8.0, $2,314; 3. (tie) Jerry Adamson and Riley Mason Webb, 8.1, $1,794 each; 5. Ty Harris, 8.2, $1,273; 6. Shane Hanchey, 8.4, $926; 7. Ryan Jarrett, 8.5, $579; 8. (tie) Pecos Tatum and Jacob Walters, 8.6, $116 each.Second round:1. Quade Hiatt, 7.5 seconds, $2,662; 2. Brody Stallard, 8.1, $2,314; 3. Lane Livingston, 8.2, $1,967; 4. (tie) Joel Harris, Garrett Jacobs, Max Mathis, Richard Newton and Pecos Tatum, 8.5, $926 each.Third round:1. Riley Mason Webb, 7.3 seconds, $2,662; 2. Pecos Tatum, 8.4, $2,314; 3. (tie) Ryan Jarrett and Keid Williams, 9.0, $1,794 each; 5. Austin Lawrence, 9.9, $1,273; 6. Lane Livingston, 10.5, $926; 7. Titan Quigg, 11.0, $579; 8. Zane Kilgus, 11.3, $231.Average:1. Riley Mason Webb, 24.1 seconds on three head, $3,992; 2. Pecos Tatum, 25.5, $3,472; 3. Ryan Jarrett, 27.2, $2,951; 4. Austin Lawrence, 28.1, $2,430; 5. Lane Livingston, 28.8, $1,909; 6. Keid Williams, 29.2, $1,389; 7. Zane Kilgus, 29.8, $868; 8. Dylan Hancock, 31.5, $347.
Barrel Racing:
1. Acey Pinkston, 17.11 seconds, $3,123; 2. (tie) Ryann Pedone and Katelyn Scott, 17.23, $2,264 each; 4. Emma Charleston, 17.26, $1,561; 5. Sharin Hall, 17.29, $1,249; 6. Cindy Smith, 17.35, $937; 7. Jane Fambro, 17.37, $781; 8. Keyla Costa, 17.40, $703; 9. Lisa Fernandes, 17.43, $625; 10. Grace Gardiner, 17.45, $546; 11. Emma Parr, 17.48, $468; 12. Loralee Ward, 17.53, $390; 13. Stacey Grimes, 17.58, $312; 14. (tie) Ashlyn Goven and Kaycee Thomas, 17.59, $195 each.
Bull Riding:
1. Jake Dunham, 86 points on Rocky Mountain Rodeo's Psalm 91, $4,766; 2. Lukasey Morris, 85, $3,654; 3. Robbie Taylor, 84, $2,701; 4. (tie) Jacob Carige and Hunter Ruiz, 81.5, $1,430 each; 6. (tie) T Parker and Jackson Ward Ward, 80.5, $715 each; 8. Lane Vaughan, 80, $477.
Steer Roping:
First round:1. Cole Patterson, 9.0 seconds, $1,935; 2. Logan Currie, 10.2, $1,602; 3. Thomas Smith, 10.4, $1,268; 4. Riley O'Rourke, 10.5, $934; 5. Ora Taton, 10.8, $601; 6. Colt Williams, 11.0, $334.Second round:1. Cole Patterson, 9.5 seconds, $1,935; 2. Tanner Stec, 9.7, $1,602; 3. (tie) Chisum Allen, Brodie Poppino and Dalton Walker, 10.4, $934 each; 6. Brian Garr, 10.9, $334.Third round:1. (tie) Chet Herren and Riley O'Rourke, 9.2 seconds, $1,769 each; 3. Jate Saults, 10.0, $1,268; 4. (tie) Mike Chase, Brian Garr, Martin Poindexter and Tator Taton, 10.8, $467 each.Average:1. Cole Patterson, 30.5 seconds on three head, $2,903; 2. Thomas Smith, 33.5, $2,403; 3. Quay Howard, 36.1, $1,902; 4. Billy Good, 36.7, $1,402; 5. Jate Saults, 37.5, $901; 6. Brian Garr, 39.6, $501.