A Copy Cat Goodbye in the Fast Lane: Bercegeay, Mowry, Cullins Bank at Ruby Buckle
Even beyond the futurity and derby, Ruby Buckle payouts are unmatched. After the aged-event competitors cleared out, the open and youth riders rolled into Memphis to try their luck. Full results can be found here.
Open
The $600,000 Open 4D paid out $150,000 in each divison, paying 20 places in an equal payout format (the same payout in each division). The average paid double what each of the two go-rounds paid.
First Go
Winning the 1D with a 14.686, Blaise Bercegeay and SBW Copy Cat (Blazin Jetolena x SX Dr Peacharita x Dr Nick Bar) earned $7,500.
Chloe Gray and Heavenly Red (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Reneoni x Rene Dan Jet) clocked a 15.188 for the 2D win.
In the 3D, Pam Bonadonna and French Banana Puddin (Frenchmans Guy x Miss Lucky Lucky x Dash Ta Fame) ran a 15.687 for the win.
Tori Norick and Heros Go To Heaven (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Valiant Heroine x Easanun) took the 4D win with a 16.187.
Second Go
Brandon Cullins and MJ Segers Fast Lane (The Goodbye Lane x SKS Running Faucet x Diamond Faucet) not only captured the win in the second round of the Derby, they added another $7,500 to their earnings for the 1D win with a 14.715.
Kinsley Swepston and JW Cognac (This Guyz A Keeper x Famous Brandi x Dash Ta Fame) ran a 15.216 for the 2D win.
Winning the 3D, Lauren Cenky and Titled And Tarnished (Alone Drifter x JLP Flaming June x Jets Last Payday) ran a 15.720.
In the 4D, Ryann Pedone and Blazin Hood Rat (Blazin Jetolena x KPS Pockets Of Fire x Fire Water Flit) took the win with a 16.226.
Average
Adding to their exceptional week in the futurity, Kassie Mowry and Goodbye Sophie (The Goodbye Lane x Famous Sophie x Dash Ta Fame) also won the Open 1D Average for $15,000.
Kenna Kaminski and another standout futurity horse this year, Ivan Drinkin (Triple Vodka x Flyin Iron x Iron Bird) took the win in the 2D Average.
In the 3D, Doug Hammond and Carrizzos Lucky Girl (Carrizzo x VF Up An Down x Down Home Dash) earned the win.
The 4D Average title went to James Wilson and The Rose (Sleekin Fearless x Yellar Rose x Letta Hank Do It).
Youth
For those 16 and under, the Youth had $15,000 up for grabs in two rounds and an average over 10 places in each.
First Go
Dusky Lynn Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet (Aint Seen Nothin Yet x A Nasty Chick x Its Royal Time) took the win with a 14.922 for $1,126.
Second Go
Hall returned for a win again, this time aboard Jets Letters Ta Abby (Blazin Jetolena x Real Famous Abby x Dash Ta Fame) with a 14.932. She also placed third with Aint Seen Famous Yet "Wally" and fourth on KD Baby Driver (A Streak Of Fling x Watch Me Go Guys x Frenchmans Guy).
Average
Hall and Wally took the average win for another $2,250.
Rookie Ruby
The Rookie Ruby had a guaranteed payout of at least $35,000, for first time entrants of the Ruby Buckle. The 4D was an equal payout to 10 places in each division.
First Go
Kaily Richardson and Girl You Look Famous (Freckles Ta Fame x SignOfALuckySaint x First Class Sign) took the $3,562 win in the 1D with a 15.098.
Kelly Kendrick and Cute Like A Frog BHZ (Repete Offender x Nicks Jet Breeze x Manors Nick Bar) ran a 15.600 for the 2D win.
In the 3D, Kelby Lynn Griffin and Bug On A Ritz (Shawne Bug Leo x BR Frenchman Fancy x Frenchmans Guy) took the win with a 16.098.
Aericka Lindstrom and Gimme The Loot (Blazin Jetolena x Accidental Fame x DTF Shawnees Clockin) ran a 16.683 for the 4D win.
Second Go
Youth competitor, Kilyn Osburn and RR TooSlick Eye Mist (Slick By Design x KN Fabs Mist Of Fame x Frenchmans Fabulous) ran a 14.945 for the 1D win.
Amber Moore and Cathys Kandy (The Kandyman x Frenchmans Perkette x Frenchmans Guy) doubled up on a round win in the Derby with their 15.467 for the 2D.
In the 3D, Colie Davis and VF Hot Damn (Eddie Stinson x VF Shez On Fire x Bullys On Fire) ran a 15.998 for the win.
Savannah Smith and A Gypsy Goodbye (The Goodbye Lane x Oh Justa Chip x Oh Justa Fly) won the 4D with a 16.543.
Owner/Rider
The $100,000 4D Owner/Rider paid $25,000 to 15 places in each division in two rounds. This was also an equal payout.
First Go
Blaise Bercegeay and SBW Copy Cat took another win in the 1D Owner/Rider for $3,126.
In the 2D, Kelly Mancinelli and KN Epic Faith (Epic Leader x KN Letta Girl Do It x Letta Hank Do It) ran a 15.194 for the win.
Pam Bonadonna and French Banana Puddin captured another round win in the 3D with their 15.687.
Lisa Motteler and VF A Twist Of Nick (As Good As Nick Gets x Holland Twist x Holland Ease) ran a 16.194 for the 4D win.
Second Go
Kassie Mowry and Goodbye Sophie racked yet another win with their 14.720 for the 1D win.
Cassidy Teague and Black Powderr (Fiestas Gotta Gun x RC Back In Black x Ninety Nine Goldmine) won the 2D with a 15.233.
Randa Deriso and RSL Dabo (Eddie Stinson x Royal First Down x Royal Quick Dash) ran a 15.722 for the 3D win.
In the 4D, Debra C Frasier and FR Quick Draw Ellie (Draws A Crowd x Super Know No x Super De Kas) took the top spot with a 16.265.