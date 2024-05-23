Could Struxness Make His Sixth Appearance at National Finals Rodeo?
JD Struxness, a seasoned veteran in the world of rodeo, has consistently showcased his remarkable talent and determination over the years, earning himself five trips to the NFR. As the 2024 season begins to unfold, Struxness remains a dominant force, exhibiting consistency and authority in his performances. Currently ranked No. 5 in the PRCA World Standings, he stands poised to make yet another impressive run towards his sixth appearance at the pinnacle of rodeo competition, the National Finals Rodeo.
He currently calls Perrin, Texas, home, though he is originally from Minnesota. Struxness talked about the season standings thus far, "I like where I am at in the standings. You know, sitting No. 5 is a really good position to be in coming out of winter. This gives us some good momentum to get the summer started with."
After placing in San Antonio and winning the Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Miss., the big win came in early March when Struxness won Rodeo Austin.
When asked about his big win in Austin, the cowboy said, "I had never done any good in Austin before. I had won a couple of checks here and there through the years but never real consistent so this was just my year for it. I was really confident in my horse, and we got it done."
Speaking of horses, Struxness has a few good ones that he can ride. Friend and fellow steer wrestler Ty Erickson mounted Struxness on his good horse throughout the winter, where he was able to capitalize at many of the rodeos.
However, Ty is now out for the beginning of the summer after he sustained a broken ankle during the Clovis, Cali. rodeo in April. Struxness said he would take his own horse out to start the summer, and then when Ty gets to come back, hopefully by Calgary in July, they will bring his mount back out.
With much success at these winter rodeos, Struxness still plans to hit all the summer rodeos. As a seasoned competitor in the sport, he has built a schedule that he likes to follow every year to hit a majority of the good rodeos while still prioritizing his family time.
When asked if he planned on slowing down this summer, given his current position in the standings, he explained that with the highs and lows of rodeo, you really can never feel too comfortable.
"I think you always have to start the summer hard because rodeoing can go so many different ways; it can be going really good but turn really bad quickly. I like to start with a plan of going all summer and only make minor adjustments where needed. I am going to go all summer this year tI am going to go all summer this year, too, and see what happens regardless of the standings."
Every year, Struxness has similar goals. Qualifying for the NFR is first and foremost but a few of this year's goals include a circuit finals and Canadian finals qualification as well. He also explained that he likes to set himself money markings and goals throughout the year to be sure he is where he thinks he should be in the standings.
Struxness is proving once again why he is a force to be reckoned with in the world of rodeo. With his determination evident in the 2024 season, he's set the stage for what promises to be an exciting summer run of rodeos. As Struxness sets his sights on securing his sixth qualification to the National Finals Rodeo, we eagerly anticipate following his journey and witnessing his continued success.