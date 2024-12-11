Country Music Superstars Light Up National Finals Rodeo Crowd
We've seen many celebrities at the Thomas & Mack Center, but tonight two country music legends were in the house. Wynonna Judd and Shania Twain came to the biggest stage in rodeo to see some stars.
Wynonna Judd has been a solo country artist since the 90's, and she is currently in Las Vegas to sing a few shows. While on tour, she will be playing at The Venetian Theatre on Dec. 11-12 and 14.
For many of her shows, she shares the stage with like-minded country singer, Tyler Childers. The two have traveled across the United States, bringing their own twists to the country music genre.
As for tonight, she is basking in glory of her fans because if you know country, you know Wynonna. The cameras in the arena panned to Judd prior to the bareback riding event, and her humility shone through, acting surprised to be such a hit. Her involvement in country music is nothing to be humble about.
She started her music career with her mother, sharing the stage for over seven years. The pair took their chances in Nashville, Tenn. in 1983 when they landed a contract with RCA. The duo became the biggest-selling duo in country music for the remainder of the 80's; taking over the genre as mother and daughter.
In 1991, she continued on as a solo artist, releasing her third album with a song that eventually went platinum. "To Be Loved By You" became the ultimate country love song, carrying her to the top.
Her true fans have always welcomed her back with open arms, and that was apparent on Tuesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Judd will continue on with her tour, and fans can visit her website to purchase merchandise and tickets.
Shania Twain also started her career in the 90's, rivialing Garth Brooks as the defining country star of the 90's. Much like Judd, Twain was all about making waves in the country music world.
Twain began to mix the genres of country and pop, topping both charts with her dominating music and presence.
Her hiatus was much longer than Judd's, taking 25 years off from the industry. She reemerged in 2017, taking on a heavier presence in the pop genre. She surfed the tops of many charts and dipped into each and every industry she could. Her presence did not go unnoticed, as she continues to be a major name in the game.
Twain also has a variety of upcoming shows in Las Vegas at PH Live and Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. She will be on stage starting Dec. 11 up until Feb. 8. Fans can visit her website to purchase tickets and check her tour dates, here.