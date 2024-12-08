Denver Broncos Superstars Mike Shanahan and Ed McCaffrey Make WNFR Appearance
During Round 3 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the camera panned to two familiar faces in the sporting world amidst all of the action in the arena.
Three-time Super Bowl Champions Mike Shanahan and Ed McCaffrey were seen in the Thomas & Mack Center, ready to kick back and watch the action from the stands, for once.
Shanahan was the head coach for the Denver Broncos from 1995-2008, where he etched his legacy in the Mile High City as the winningest coach. While he is most known for his time with the Broncos, Shanahan started his successful career with the San Francisco 49ers as the offensive coordinator.
It was in San Francisco that Shanahan and McCaffrey's paths crossed, and since then, their careers and hobbies truly aligned.
McCaffrey was a wide receiver for the 1994-95 49ers, where he won his first of three Super Bowl rings. Under the direction of Shanahan, McCaffrey was able to play a major role in the offensive efforts leading to the victory. Once Shanahan left for Denver, he took McCaffrey along; going on to win two more Super Bowls.
Their professional careers seemed to grow apart after McCaffrey retired his cleats in Denver in 2004, however their personal lives were just beginning to converge. McCaffrey stayed in colorful Colorado to raise his family and quickly became a big name in Colorado football, while Shanahan explored other coaching opportunities outside of the Mile High City just four years after McCaffrey's retirement.
Along with being true spectators at the biggest stage in the rodeo industry, the two men have been able to gaze upon the successes of their sons, together.
Christain McCaffrey (Ed's son) is currently active on the San Francisco 49ers' roster, where Kyle Shanahan (Mike's son) is the head coach. As the two sons navigate their 2024-25 season, their fathers are reliving their Bronco days; watching the world's best bucking broncos in action.
Shanahan and McCaffrey are both experts in their fields and can spot true athletes that are truly passionate about their craft.
The NFR brings together many different types of fans, athletes, and professionals; showing guys like Shanahan and McCaffrey a different type of athlete, on a completely different type of field.
As Round 4 begins and the show carries on, keep your eyes peeled for more familiar faces (old or young), and see just how far and wide the sport of rodeo reaches.