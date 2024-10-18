Cowboy Channel and WPRA Announce Groundbreaking News for National Finals Breakaway
The hours leading up to the start of the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping were the most difficult for Hali Williams.
As a first-time qualifier in 2023, Williams had to navigate the South Point Arena, prepare her horse to make runs, all while dealing with a lingering ankle injury that made it nearly impossible to walk. It was a lot to process and figure out. And the constant buzz of a phone certainly didn’t make things easier.
Nonstop messages from friends and family always came back to the same question – after checking the guide for The Cowboy Channel, the NFBR wasn’t listed. So, how were they going to watch her compete?
As of Thursday, things got a little easier for Williams and the other 14 qualifiers for the 2024 NFBR to explain to well-wishers, as the event is now being showcased on The Cowboy Channel from December 3-4.
“I’d probably say there’s less nerves this year because now I don’t have to be on my phone and trying to get ready to compete. At least I can just put out a mass social media post and be like, ‘Hey, it’s on The Cowboy Channel,’” Williams said with a laugh.
Established in 2017, The Cowboy Channel has become synonymous with professional rodeo and Western sports, reaching more than 42 million households along with streaming platforms online. The network owns the broadcasting rights to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s biggest events, including the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
For the last several years, fans interested in watching the NFBR had to catch the action through the Wrangler Network, a free, live-streaming digital channel available on smart devices via an app.
The one-year agreement with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association will bring the NFBR to a wider audience, allowing for expanded coverage of the two-day event, including a live broadcast at 5 p.m. EST each day, with a rebroadcast of the action at 8 p.m., along with on-demand availability through The Cowboy Channel+ app. Additional insight on breakaway roping is also being added to The Cowboy Channel’s coverage for NFR.
“It is an honor to take the coverage of the Wrangler National Finals Breakaway Roping to the next level by broadcasting the event live for the first time on national television on The Cowboy Channel,” said Raquel Gottsch Koehler, CEO of The Cowboy Channel in a media release issued Thursday. “This is one of the most exciting and fastest-growing events in rodeo, and we’re proud to give these incredible cowgirls the national spotlight they deserve. By showcasing the competition live, we’re bringing the intensity and energy of breakaway roping directly to fans across the country, further expanding the reach of this remarkable sport.”
The ultimate goal for all breakaway ropers is to see their competition added to the list of offerings at Thomas and Mack Arena during NFR. The move to The Cowboy Channel feels like a significant step forward in making that a reality one day.
With easier access on a platform most rodeo fans are familiar with, the new agreement is expected to allow more eyes to tune in, which is certainly bringing a heightened sense of excitement to the 2024 championship chase.
“Obviously I get friends and family who don’t get to come out here to Vegas always complaining that they have to watch it on something else because they like the convenience of The Cowboy Channel so much,” four-time NFBR qualifier Taylor Munsell said. “I had no idea that was going to happen, but I’m super excited to hear that. I think it’s going to help us tremendously in growing our Finals.”