Meet the Six First-Time National Finals Rodeo Qualifiers in the Barrel Racing

The 2025 barrel racing roster for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) includes six first-time competitors at the "Super Bowl of rodeo." Each year, we are amazed at how the bar continues to rise, and this year’s group had to battle down to the very last day to determine who would finish inside the top 15.

No. 5 - Megan McLeod-Sprague - $174,975 (62 - rodeo count)

Megan McLeod-Sprague and Jag at the Governor's Cup 2025 | Nathan Meyer Photography

The highest qualifying first-timer, McLeod-Sprague was absolutely dominant over the winter run and remained solid throughout the summer. She was the top earner over the Fourth of July run, banking nearly $30,000.

With her main mount, Seis Corona, returning strong from a mystery injury that sidelined him for a lengthy period, McLeod-Sprague won the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, Livingston, Mont., and Pleasant Grove, Utah, just to name a few. The Idaho cowgirl finished in the top 35 of the World Standings for the previous three seasons (2022-2024).

No. 8 - Anita Ellis - $146,992 (44)

Anita Ellis | Fernando Sam-Sin

To have not one, but three, first-time qualifiers inside the top 10 is incredibly impressive. Anita Ellis is the second of that trio, and qualifying for the NFR was not necessarily on her radar until a massive win at The Calgary Stampede in mid-July. Getting into the exclusive event through the qualifier, Ellis cleaned house at the greatest outdoor show on earth and rocketed up the standings.

She also won Yuma, Ariz., Window Rock, Ariz., and Filer, Idaho this year. Although she may be a rookie competitor at the NFR, Ellis is far from a rookie in barrel racing. Her EquiStat earnings are encroaching on $1 million, largely from competing at aged events prior to this year.

No. 10 - Tayla Moeykens - $142,561 (87)

Tayla Moeykens | Fernando Sam-Sin/@fsamsin

When Moeykens won over $100,000 and finished No. 16 in the World in 2024, the grueling road to the NFR immediately began again. The Montana cowgirl and College National Finals Rodeo Champion rode a trio of outstanding horses to her first NFR qualification. This year, she earned a number of wins, including: Pendleton, Ore., Hermiston, Ore., Bozeman, Mont., and Heber City, Utah.

No. 11 - Tricia Aldridge - $141,182 (87)

Tricia Aldridge and Adios | Nathan Meyer Photography

Riding the famed Adios Pantalones, Tricia Aldridge made waves during the 2024 futurity season, where she and the palomino stallion set records. The highest-earning futurity horse ever transitioned to the rodeo scene this year. Despite Aldridge not having qualified for any of the lucrative winter rodeos, the duo earned their first qualification to the NFR. Some of their 2025 rodeo wins include Albuquerque, N.M., Abilene, Texas, and Oakdale, Calif.

No. 12 - Hayle Gibson-Stillwell - $140,032 (82)

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell | Fernando Sam-Sin

California cowgirl Hayle Gibson-Stillwell has officially ridden her racetrack background to the NFR. Literally. Gibson-Stillwell rode her first home-bred, raised, and trained horse, Buncha Dinero, at 59 rodeos in 2025, placing at 41. Buncha Dinero is out of a thoroughbred mare that Gibson-Stillwell purchased while working on the racetrack and bred to NFR stallion PC Frenchmans Hayday.

Some of her biggest wins of the year include Walla Walla, Wash., Lewiston, Idaho, and Fallon, Nev. Gibson-Stillwell has finished inside the top 40 in the World the previous two seasons.

No. 16 Katelyn Scott $130,764 (95)

Katelyn Scott | GABY VELASQUEZ/ EL PASO TIMES / USA TODAY NETWORK

For Katelyn Scott, the season came down to the final days. While many competitors were at lucrative tour rodeos and the Governor’s Cup, Scott was making a late-season push at smaller rodeos - where she was unstoppable. With the mid-season purchase of a new horse, JustA DTF Frenchman, Scott built incredible late-season momentum.

Some of her wins throughout the year include Caldwell, Idaho, Plaints, Mont., and San Bernardino, Calif. In 2024, Scott finished a then career-high of No. 33 in the World, winning the Turquoise Circuit Finals and qualifying for the NFR Open. Scott also earned the Turquoise Circuit Finals win in 2025, kickstarting her 2026 season.

Recommended Articles