Cowboy State Slot Race Paid $75,000 in Wyoming to Talented Superstars
A Wyoming based barrel racing incentive program found itself under new ownership this year in the hands of Sierra Schlenker. While social media had been abuzz for a while with shortcomings of the program, Schlenker was undeterred with the effort it would take to bring the program back to life.
One of the first announcements Schlenker made was the addition of a guaranteed payout slot race in conjunction with the Fizz Bomb Futurity.
Held Saturday night after the first round of the open, the slot race was limited to 60 slots. Horses were required to be enrolled in the Cowboy State Stallion Incentive to run and riders could only ride one horse.
The standalone race was no rolls in or out. With a three-quarter second split, the race was a 2D format. Slots can be purchased and held annually by the owner, and then used by the owner or leased to another competitor.
First in the 1D paid $20,000, second $14,200, third $10,800, fourth $7,500, fifth $4,800, and sixth $3,000. The 2D paid $7,500 for first place, $3,600 for second, $2,250 for third, and $1,650 for fourth.
Runner 34 was youth sensation Dusky Lynn Hall and Aint Seen Famous Yet. The infamous "Wally" and Hall have been a force to be reckoned with and Saturday night was no exception.
Hall and the 2014 Aint Seen Nothin Yet son lit the building on fire, shattering the arena record and winning the slot race by four tenths with their 14.588. Taking home the big check for $20,000, Hall added onto her already exceptional week, where she swept first, second, and fourth in the derby on her trio of horses.
Kasey Moran and Coats Rocks To Fame took second with their 14.921. Moran noticed the slots still available for purchase when she arrived in Gillette and posted on Facebook that she would offer three $500 breedings to either of the Double Nickel Ranch owned stallions, Coats Rocks To Fame or Bullazin For Perks. Quickly selling those three breedings, Moran entered the slot race.
Becca Gilley and WPH Buzzed Up Latte, by Wyoming-owned Guys Dash A Latte, took third with a 14.973. Taylor Cherry and Blazin Sugar Daddy, by Blazin Jetolena, were in fourth with a 14.977. Kappie Bryant and Smooth As Rico Suave by A Smooth Guy ran a 15.007 good for fifth.
In sixth, with a 15.049, was another youth jockey, Kaysen Scott and Aint Seen Her Yet. Last week, owner Maggie Poloncic posted on Facebook that she would be riding her great mare, Aint Seen Me Yet, but would love to see another jockey compete on her palomino Aint Seen Nothin Yet daughter.
Scott has now sat on "JJ's" back twice - the first time winning a jackpot last weekend and this time, to round out the field in the 1D slot race.
A handful of slot owners were unable to use their slots at the last minute and due to overwhelming interest, Schlenker announced that those who were eligible could be entered in a random drawing for the four spots.
One of those spots was drawn by 2D winner, Shyann Lucas. With a 15.338 aboard Smooth N Silky, by A Smooth Guy. Lucas tipped the second barrel, caught it with her hand leaving, and stood it back up to take home one of the "big" checks.
Ann Nonnast and Guys Dashin Moon were Guys Dash A Latte's second money earner in the event, taking second in the 2D with their 15.377.
Lacy Maher aboard Runchatta, by The Kandyman, took third with a 15.456. StreakinForTheChicks by Streaking Ta Fame and Heather Bauman rounded out the 2D in fourth with a 15.467.
While I cannot officially confirm it, this has to be one of, if not the largest single event barrel racing payout in Wyoming's history. Full results can be found here. Contestants across the northern states are endlessly grateful to Schlenker and her efforts to bring opportunities that have never before existed in these states.