Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association Finals Crowns Champions in Texas
Paying four places in each of the three rounds and the average, the 32nd annual Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) Finals wrapped up over the weekend. The list of past champions for the organization is a veritable who's who in rodeo, with JJ Hampton, Cody Teel, and the Crawley brothers all appearing in that roster.
Round 1
Bareback Riding: Brayze Schill, 82.5 points, $1,635
Saddle Bronc Riding: Jace Angus, 85.5 points, $1,671
Bull Riding: Cimarron Rucker, 83 points, $2,407
Steer Wrestling: Colin Fox, 3.7 seconds, $1,695
Team Roping: Clay Tryan and Braylon Tryan, 5.32 seconds, $2,335 each
Tie Down Roping: Luke Coleman , 8.92 seconds, $2,054
Barrel Racing: Lisa Thornton, 15.388 seconds, $2,139
Breakaway Roping: Ellie Boyd, 3.06 seconds, $2,321
Steer Roping: Scott Snedecor, 10.03 seconds, $862
Round 2
Bareback Riding: Zach Hibler, 82 points, $1,635
Saddle Bronc Riding: Jace Angus, 82.5 points, $1,671
Bull Riding: Cimarron Rucker, 84 points, $1,897
Steer Wrestling: Sam Shofner, 3.6 seconds, $1,695
Team Roping: Walker Smith and Will Smith, 5.5 seconds, $2,335 each
Tie Down Roping: Brodey Clemons, 7.9 seconds, $2,054
Barrel Racing: Liz McManus, 15.433 seconds, $2,139
Breakaway Roping: Kelsie Reininger, 2.76 seconds, $2,321
Steer Roping: Laramie Allen, 9.51 seconds, $862
Round 3
Bareback Riding: Kash Loyd, 85.5 points, $1,635
Saddle Bronc Riding: Alex Mearns, 82 points, $1,671
Bull Riding: Garrett Jones, 82 points, $2,407
Steer Wrestling: Daryl Elliott, 4.2 seconds, $1,695
Team Roping: Cody Kohleffel and Dustin Davis, 4.34 seconds, $2,335
Tie Down Roping: Tyler Calhoun, 8.28 seconds, $2,054
Barrel Racing: Emma Ivie, 15.353 seconds, $2,139
Breakaway Roping: Brylee Braden, 2.3 seconds, $2,321
Steer Roping: Ryan Willberg, 9.95 seconds, $862
Finals Average
Bareback Riding: Zach Hibler, 246.5 points, $3,798
Saddle Bronc Riding: Jace Angus, 245.5 points, $3,852
Bull Riding: Cimarron Rucker, 167 points, $3,976
Steer Wrestling: Colin Fox, 13.6 seconds, $3,890
Team Roping: Shane Philipp and Jade Corkill, 17.89 seconds, $4,879 each
Tie Down Roping: Tyler Calhoun, 28 points, $4,445
Barrel Racing: Liz McManus, 46.339 seconds, $4,576
Breakaway Roping: Jordan Dildine, 11.32 seconds, $4,857
Steer Roping: Scott Snedecor, 35.18 seconds, $1,332
Year End Champions
Bareback Riding: Zach Hibler $40,899
Saddle Bronc Riding: Jace Angus $11,770
Bull Riding: Cimarron Rucker $17,488
Steer Wrestling: Colin Fox $14,894
Team Roping Heading: Clay Tryan $28,077
Team Roping Heeling: Braylon Tryan $26,528
Tie Down Roping: Tyler Calhoun $30,526
Barrel Racing: Liz McManus $19,705
Breakaway Roping: Harley Pryor $24,994
Steer Roping: Scott Snedecor $6,031
Ranch Bronc: Laine Bownds $15,584
Men's All Around: Caleb Green $15,514
Women's All Around: Amy Ohrt $15,234
Rookie Year End Champions
Bareback Riding: Triston Flinn $1,467
Saddle Bronc Riding: Mason McElroy $1,474
Bull Riding: Cash Walker $3,353
Steer Wrestling: Sam Shofner $14,622
Team Roping Header: Jacob Stansbury $9,197
Team Roping Heeler: Neil Jordan $4,165
Tie Down Roping: Brodey Clemons $13,900
Barrel Racing: Emma Ivie $8,594
Breakaway Roping: Kelsie Reininger $12,736
Congratulations to the 2024 CPRA Champions.