Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association Finals Crowns Champions in Texas

The Top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event competed for $250,000 in cash and prizes at 32nd annual CPRA Finals in Hempstead, Texas

2024 CPRA Finals flyer / CPRA Facebook page

Paying four places in each of the three rounds and the average, the 32nd annual Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA) Finals wrapped up over the weekend. The list of past champions for the organization is a veritable who's who in rodeo, with JJ Hampton, Cody Teel, and the Crawley brothers all appearing in that roster.

Round 1

Bareback Riding: Brayze Schill, 82.5 points, $1,635

Saddle Bronc Riding: Jace Angus, 85.5 points, $1,671

Bull Riding: Cimarron Rucker, 83 points, $2,407

Steer Wrestling: Colin Fox, 3.7 seconds, $1,695

Team Roping: Clay Tryan and Braylon Tryan, 5.32 seconds, $2,335 each

Tie Down Roping: Luke Coleman , 8.92 seconds, $2,054

Barrel Racing: Lisa Thornton, 15.388 seconds, $2,139

Breakaway Roping: Ellie Boyd, 3.06 seconds, $2,321

Steer Roping: Scott Snedecor, 10.03 seconds, $862

Round 2

Bareback Riding: Zach Hibler, 82 points, $1,635

Saddle Bronc Riding: Jace Angus, 82.5 points, $1,671

Bull Riding: Cimarron Rucker, 84 points, $1,897

Steer Wrestling: Sam Shofner, 3.6 seconds, $1,695

Team Roping: Walker Smith and Will Smith, 5.5 seconds, $2,335 each

Tie Down Roping: Brodey Clemons, 7.9 seconds, $2,054

Barrel Racing: Liz McManus, 15.433 seconds, $2,139

Breakaway Roping: Kelsie Reininger, 2.76 seconds, $2,321

Steer Roping: Laramie Allen, 9.51 seconds, $862

Round 3

Bareback Riding: Kash Loyd, 85.5 points, $1,635

Saddle Bronc Riding: Alex Mearns, 82 points, $1,671

Bull Riding: Garrett Jones, 82 points, $2,407

Steer Wrestling: Daryl Elliott, 4.2 seconds, $1,695

Team Roping: Cody Kohleffel and Dustin Davis, 4.34 seconds, $2,335

Tie Down Roping: Tyler Calhoun, 8.28 seconds, $2,054

Barrel Racing: Emma Ivie, 15.353 seconds, $2,139

Breakaway Roping: Brylee Braden, 2.3 seconds, $2,321

Steer Roping: Ryan Willberg, 9.95 seconds, $862

Finals Average

Bareback Riding: Zach Hibler, 246.5 points, $3,798

Saddle Bronc Riding: Jace Angus, 245.5 points, $3,852

Bull Riding: Cimarron Rucker, 167 points, $3,976

Steer Wrestling: Colin Fox, 13.6 seconds, $3,890

Team Roping: Shane Philipp and Jade Corkill, 17.89 seconds, $4,879 each

Tie Down Roping: Tyler Calhoun, 28 points, $4,445

Barrel Racing: Liz McManus, 46.339 seconds, $4,576

Breakaway Roping: Jordan Dildine, 11.32 seconds, $4,857

Steer Roping: Scott Snedecor, 35.18 seconds, $1,332

Year End Champions

Bareback Riding: Zach Hibler $40,899

Saddle Bronc Riding: Jace Angus $11,770

Bull Riding: Cimarron Rucker $17,488

Steer Wrestling: Colin Fox $14,894

Team Roping Heading: Clay Tryan $28,077

Team Roping Heeling: Braylon Tryan $26,528

Tie Down Roping: Tyler Calhoun $30,526

Barrel Racing: Liz McManus $19,705

Breakaway Roping: Harley Pryor $24,994

Steer Roping: Scott Snedecor $6,031

Ranch Bronc: Laine Bownds $15,584

Men's All Around: Caleb Green $15,514

Women's All Around: Amy Ohrt $15,234

Rookie Year End Champions

Bareback Riding: Triston Flinn $1,467

Saddle Bronc Riding: Mason McElroy $1,474

Bull Riding: Cash Walker $3,353

Steer Wrestling: Sam Shofner $14,622

Team Roping Header: Jacob Stansbury $9,197

Team Roping Heeler: Neil Jordan $4,165

Tie Down Roping: Brodey Clemons $13,900

Barrel Racing: Emma Ivie $8,594

Breakaway Roping: Kelsie Reininger $12,736

Congratulations to the 2024 CPRA Champions.

