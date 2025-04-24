Crown Royal & Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation Award $100k Hats Off Grant
Some outside of our tight-knit rodeo family may be surprised to learn that the sport is much more than wild and western events in the arena. The community and support beyond the competition are truly what makes rodeo so unique. Along with great partners, rodeo has been able to give back to so many and offer opportunities to those who otherwise may be forgotten.
In Memphis, Tenn., on April 12, Crown Royal, in partnership with the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation, presented the Hats Off Grant to six cowboys and cowgirls of color. For the second consecutive year, the duo paired up to do something special and the $100,000 grant was split between these aspiring athletes. Members of the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo ages 25 and older were eligible to apply for the grant, which they can use to further their careers in rodeo.
In 2025, the recipients are Breanna Meyer, Azja Bryant, Daryl Elliott, and Dennis Chachere each receiving $20,000 and Kanesha Jackson and Wyatt Raymond, who each received $10,000.
About Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo
In 1984, the inaugural Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo was held in Denver, Colo. Lu Vason is the visionary behind the organization and felt that the culture of Black cowboys and cowgirls in the West was largely skipped over in most perceptions. Bill Pickett was a legend in his own right, as the pioneer of steer wrestling and a star of movies and western shows.
In 2025, there are Bill Pickett International Rodeos across the country, from California to Denver, Colo. (in conjunction with the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo) to the finals, in Maryland.
About the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation
Just a few years later, in 1987, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation began to focus on philanthropic efforts. From awarding scholarships and rodeo grants to creating programs that support communities, the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo Foundation is committed to rodeo, education, and arts.
About Hats Off and Crown Royal
Through Hats Off with Crown Royal and the Royal Rider programs, Crown Royal has been able to pour back into the community of rodeo. First brought to life at the Houston Livestock Show and RODEOHOUSTON, the award was designed to give a tip of the hat and extra recognition to the athletes of rodeo.