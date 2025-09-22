Crucial Wins Keep Bubble Athletes’ NFR Dreams Alive for 2025

The rodeo season is quickly winding to a close and for the professional athletes of the PRCA and WPRA, every dollar counts in these final days. While the primary focus has been on Playoffs Series rodeos, there have been other events happening across the country that are just as important for some.

The cowboys and cowgirls who have found themselves "on the bubble" (just inside or outside the top 15 in the World Standings) have had to take drastic measures to hit as many rodeos as possible in the month of September. In just over one week, the season will end and the field will be set for the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

From veterans seeking a comeback from a difficult year to first-timers, there are many competitors who will not rest easily until October 1. We took a look at some of the rodeos happening at the same time as the Rough Rider Cup in Mandan, N.D. and the athletes who were able to capitalize on the opportunities of the recent weekend.

Amarillo Tri-State Fair And Rodeo - Amarillo, Texas

In a tie for first-place, Orin Larsen rode United Pro Rodeo's Homegrown to an 86.5-point score for $2,112. One of the greatest veterans of the bareback riding, Larsen is currently No. 19 in the World Standings with just $7,000 between him and the No. 15 spot.

Making big moves in these crucial last days of the season, barrel racer Wenda Johnson earned $2,720 for a 17.39-second run that claimed the top spot. As of September 16, she was No. 12 in the World with roughly $6,000 padding her from the No. 15 position.

Omaha River City Rodeo - Omaha, Neb.

Steer wrestler Cody Devers is battling to hold on in an incredibly tough race. Currently No. 19 in the World, he is less than $2,000 outside of the top 15. He claimed a second-place finish worth $1,824 to aid him in his climb.

In the tie-down roping, we see another very tight race in those lower positions. With less than $1,000 separating No. 14-16, Quade Hiatt currently holds the No. 13 position. A 7.8-second run earned him the $2,378 win and the ability to hold his spot in the World Standings.

The barrel racing saw several ladies earning checks who desperately needed to do so. Wenda Johnson claimed a second win for the weekend, earning another $1,804.

Katie Jo Halbert (No. 21) has been giving her all since an unfortunate stumble in Puyallup knocked her out of the money and the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls. She earned a second-place check for $1,546. Katelyn Scott (No. 16) banked $1,289 for third.

Saddle bronc rider Logan Hay is No. 17 and approximately $10,000 outside of the top 15. He rode Legacy Pro Rodeo's Perro Caliente to an 88-point ride worh $4,399.

Another cowboy in that close race of the tie-down roping, Tom Crouse (No. 12) earned $1,833 for a second-place finish.

Springhill PRCA Rodeo - Springhill, La.

Waylon Bourgeois earned $1,889 for an 86.5-point ride on Generations Pro Rodeo's Minnie Pearl in the bareback riding. Currently No. 12, he is now $8,000 ahead of that No. 15 spot.

Decatur PRCA Rodeo - Decatur, Texas

Bull rider Qynn Andersen scored 84 points on Galloway Pro Rodeo's Fabio for a $2,265 payday. Now the No. 12 cowboy in the World, he is making a big push for his first NFR.

