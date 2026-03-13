Four-Time NFR Qualifier Crosses $1 Million Career Earnings Milestone

According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), another young cowboy has crossed the $1 million mark in career earnings, and he did it in an impressive way.

Recently, one name has kept being at the top of the standings and results in the tie-down roping, and he is well on his way to another National Finals Rodeo qualification and possibly his first World Championship.

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Henry's Journey in Professional Rodeo

Kincade Henry | PRCA

Tie-down roper Kincade Henry has $1,051,810 in career earnings as of March 12, 2026, per PRCA. The talented 24-year-old also currently leads the World Standings, with $67,006 earned this season, so far. With a nearly $30,000 lead on reigning World Champion Riley Webb, Henry has absolutely dominated the winter rodeos.

Now chasing his fifth consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification, Henry is hot off a pair of wins at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeoand Sandhills Stock Show & Rodeo. He also placed high at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo and recently topped his Super Series at RODEOHOUSTON.

Two round wins in Houston helped him advance to the semi-finals, and with $65,000 on the line in the Championship, Henry's recent momentum is on his side. At this point, Henry could be crowned the King of the Texas Swing, as he continues to add jewels to his crown.

With a little over six months remaining in the rodeo season, this cowboy's confidence must be sky-high, heading into the lucrative spring and summer runs across the country. Things always look easy from the outside, but Henry's wins have been earned through years of dedication and hard work.

The Mount Pleasant, Texas, tie-down roper has built an impressive resume over the past seven years.

In his first season of professional rodeo in 2020, he finished No. 31 in the World, and in 2021, climbed to No. 18 — just outside of making his first appearance in Las Vegas. Henry is quickly becoming a veteran of the sport, all before his 25th birthday.

Henry has qualified for the NFR every year since 2022 and in 2025, finished a career high of No. 3 in the World. Earning $342,799 last season, he won two rounds and placed in five others at the NFR.

In nearly every interview, Henry credits his faithful equine teammate, "Mario." Registered as Duals Crescent Boon, Mario is 20 years young this year, and has been a game-changer for Henry. Purchased after the 2021 season ended, Mario has helped carry Henry to the NFR each year since.

Crossing the $1 million mark in lifetime earnings is a milestone event for any rodeo athlete and this season is shaping up to be a fairytale for this cowboy. As Kincade Henry continues to rack up major wins in 2026, we have to ask: Will this be the year he earns his first gold buckle?