Dash and Dance Futurity Offers Unique Venue and Plenty of Dollars
The 2024 Dash N Dance Futurity, produced by Sitnal Livestock (SL), concluded on Saturday, July 27. The Seven Down Arena in Spearfish, S.D., varies from the majority of barrel horse futurity venues due to its small dimensions.
The event began on Thursday, July 25 with an open and futurity pole bending competition. SL Productions finds itself in a minority as few producers give contestants the opportunity to compete in pole bending.
Kinsey Walz swept the competition. Walz and Golden Firefighter (IMA FIREFIGHTER x CL NEATO FRECKLES) won the futurity with a 23.092-second run for $291. Kinsey also won the open pole bending on "Roany," clocking a 21.681 for an additonal $218.
The first round of the barrel racing futurity saw Terra Kind and French Slick Pie come out on top. Their 13.619-second run earned them $1,764.96. Nicole VanWell and Slick Velvet Kat won the 2D futurity first go-round with a14.625.
Taylor Hanson went No. 1 and No. 2 in the first round of the barrel racing maturity. French Kiss to Vegas won with 13.444 seconds for $883, and Boujie Girl ran a 13.553 for second. Hansen's time on Boujie Girl carried over to the $6,000 added NEXUS stallion incentive, which paid $500 to each "D" winner.
Mary Mitzel and YO Sunrise Repeat won the 2D maturity with a time of 14.214 seconds. Sara Jo Lamb and Takin On A Goldmine won the Open 4D with their 13.411-second run. The fastest time of the day, however, came from the youth competition. Tommi Jo Holmes and "Stoney" put a two-tenth lead on the other youth competitors with her 13.401-second run.
Taylor Hanson and Harleys Little Cutie "Frenchie" ran the fastest time of the entire event with a 13.392-second run.
Tera Moody and TM Hay Im Famous won the second round of the futurity. Their time carried over to the Royal Crown stallion incentive for another $1,102 in winnings. Kelly Thompson and I Aint No John Doe won the 2D.
Terra Kind took home the futurity average title for $2,353.28. Taylor Hanson also won the second round of the maturity with the fasest time of the entire weekend on Harleys Little Cutie. Their time carried to Saturday's Open 4D as well. Maegan McPherson and MM Feature Ta Fame won the 2D.
The star of the event, Taylor Hanson, left no money on the table. She won the average title of the maturity on French Kiss to Vegas for $1,177.60.
Average Results:
Futurity:
1D 1. Terra Kind, 27.238 seconds, $2,353.28. 2. Tycie Phalen, 27.284 seconds, $1,764.96. 3. Tera Moody, 27.531 seconds, $1,529.63. 4. Chloe Gray, 27.540 seconds, $1,176.64. 5. Hallie Hanssen, 27.666 seconds, $1,058.98.
2D 1. Lynn Kohr, 29.241 seconds, $823.65. 2. Megan Larson, 29.244 seconds, $647.15. 3. Kalie Anderson, 29.254 seconds, $529.49. 4. Allie Simons, 29.274 seconds, $411.82. 5. (tie) Becca Giley and Marissa Wallace, 29.299 seconds, $264.74.
Maturity:
1D 1. Taylor Hanson, 27.079 seconds, $1,177.60. 2. Morgan Alders, 27.110 seconds, $883.20. 3. Kassidy Kuka, 27.189 seconds, $765.44. 4. Kara Winkelman, 27.269 seconds, $588.80. 5. Becca Gilley, 27.360 seconds, $529.
2D 1. Tina Graham, 28.599 seconds, $412.16. 2. Janesa Lange, 28.606 seconds, $323.84. 3. Bridget Romey, 28.608 seconds, $264.96. 4. Colleen Vondra, 28.625 seconds, $206.08. 5. Deb Bixler, 28.671 seconds, $147.20.
Open: 1. Kassidy Kuka, 27.189 seconds, $350. 2. Maegan McPherson, 29.238 seconds, $250. 3. Kayla Lantis, 29.920 seconds, $150. 4. Lana Dacor, 20.205, $100. 5. Kali Lantis, 30.268 seconds, $100.