Rising Contender Gavin Soileau Captures Greeley and Casper on Path to First NFR
Gavin Soileau is a former collegiate national champion in the steer wrestling. He won the title for McNeese State University in 2021, but he didn't want his career to end there and he is fighting for his first qualification to the NFR.
Soileau currently sits just inside the top-20 in the world at number 19. The 25-year-old is in a great spot to make his first NFR.
The Greeley Stampede has truly become a bucket list rodeo for, well, everyone. It is a huge arena with an even bigger payday and Soileau split the average win with current standings leader- Tucker Allen.
This cowboy averaged 4.2 seconds per run and earned checks in all three rounds, plus his average win. He won the second round with a sub-four second run and won nearly $13.5 grand out of just the stampede.
The Fourth-of-July run wasn't quite over though. His last payday before he went up to Casper, Wyoming came at Red Lodge, Montana. Soileau went under four seconds, again, to take the win and a fat check just over $3,000.
Fast forward to the Central Wyoming Stampede and Fair and fans would see the young man take fifth place in the first two rounds to get him back to the finals after he posted a pair of 4.6 second runs. He placed in all three rounds plus another average win which added another $8,000 to his bank account and the world standings.
Sheridan, Wyoming is another great one that professional cowboys and cowgirls get to. The set up gives competitors multiple opportunities to win money and even though Soileau didn't take the average win he did take a round win which was another big pay day.
In 2024 he finished the season number 32 in the world standings. Soileau has already surpassed last year's earnings and it is only July. There are tens of thousands of miles still to be traveled and there is a chance that the Louisiana native will be headed to his first NFR by the end of it.
