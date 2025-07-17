Haiden Thompson Surges To Top Of Rookie Standings After Massive July Earnings
Haiden Thompson is a name to get to know if you haven’t already. After winning over $21,000 in a single week she propelled herself to the top of the Resistol Rookie of the Year standings.
The Rooftop Rodeo in Estes Park, Colorado just had their first-ever rodeo that included the breakaway roping. Thompson took full advantage and walked away with the win and over $4,000. However, this wasn’t her biggest check of the week.
The Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo also hosted breakaway ropers for the first time and boy was it a good payday. Thompson added $8,251 to her bank account after she placed in both rounds and was the reserve average champion.
Estes was not the only Colorado rodeo she found success in. Gunnison added their first breakaway ropers to their production just last year. Thompson made the trip to the mountains this year and went two-flat for the win another three grand.
The qualifying rounds at Cheyenne just took place for the world famous frontier days. The Wyoming cowgirl kept her streak going and split the win with Katie Jolly after they both posted 4.2 second runs. She will now get the chance to move out of her performance into the semi-finals and earn double what she just won.
The way Thompson is roping it is not hard to imagine her making it into the National Finals Breakaway Roping this year. Last hole, as of July 10, was TiAda Gray who had won nearly $45,000 on the year. With last week’s earnings, Thompson will be around $38,000 which puts her right where she wants to be to make a push this summer.
There are a ton of rodeos left on the year, tens-of-thousands of miles to be traveled, and a hundred calves to be roped. Thompson is continuing to dominate the professional rodeos even as a rookie and it will be fun to see how the year plays out.
