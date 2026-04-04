Dash Ta Fame Reigns Supreme on All-Time Barrel Racing Leaderboards

The most comprehensive pedigree database currently available, QData, powered by the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), has updated its all-time leaderboards. After finalizing the 2025 statistics, QData proves how much the barrel racing industry has developed in recent years. The full leaderboards can be viewed here.

Barrel Racing Sires for All-Time

Andrea Busby at the 2025 National Finals Rodeo on HanksNTheFastLane, sired by The Goodbye Lane | Fernando Sam-Sin

The legendary Dash Ta Fame reigns at No. 1, with $38,321,865 in offspring earnings and an incredible 1,865 money earners.

His maternal son, The Goodbye Lane, now sits No. 2 with $17,767,919 and just 400 money earners — showing just how dominant he has become as a sire.

With 1100 money earners, Frenchmans Guy has amassed $14,838,823 in offspring earnings and is ranked No. 3.

Sire / Number of Money Earners / Earnings

4. A Streak Of Fling / 965 / $12,879,165

5. Blazin Jetolena / 434 / $12,387,211

6. JL Dash Ta Heaven / 327 / $12,249,019

7. Tres Seis / 327 / $12,111,038

8. Slick By Design / 707 / $11,824,658

9. Eddie Stinson / 441 / $11,213,358

10. PC Frenchmans Hayday / 426 / $10,185,846

Barrel Racing Dams for All-Time

Hailey Kinsel and DM Sissy Hayday | Nathan Meyer Photography

Royal Sissy Irish, the dam of DM Sissy Hayday, holds down the No. 1 spot, with $3,758,061 in progeny earnings. An absolute icon in the industry, Mistys Dash Of Fame is No. 2, with $2,315,743 in offspring earnings. Both mares have produced 13 money earners.

VF Forcit First has produced two money earners, one of which (Force The Goodbye) has played a major role in Kassie Mowry's back-to-back World Championships. The mare has produced $2,200,215 in earnings.

Dam / Number of Money Earners / Earnings

4. Lady Kaweah Cash / 1 / $2,013,773

5. Curiocity Corners / 17 / $1,978,233

6. SKS Running Faucet / 6 / $1,892,584

7. Blazin Black Beauty / 7 / $1,854,944

8. Rods Last Ladybug / 32 / $1,731,891

9. Streakin Six Babe / 14 / $1,573,118

10. RC Back In Black / 52 / $1,560,403

Barrel Racing AQHA Broodmare Sires for All-Time

Sharin Hall and Hello Stella, sired by The Goodbye Lane and out of Go Go Fame by Dash Ta Fame | Fernando Sam-Sin

Dash Ta Fame tops yet another list, with 2,189 money earners and $46,372,281 in earnings. The leading sire has 757 producing daughters.

Coming in at No. 2, Frenchmans Guy has 1,100 money earners, with $16,894,731 in progeny earnings, and 408 producing daughters.

The iconic Fire Water Flit ranks No. 3, with 624 money earners, $8,191,240, and 221 producing daughters.

Broodmare Sire / Number of Money Earners / Earnings

4. Bully Bullion / 638 / $6,335,300

5. Judge Cash / 220 / $5,854,184

6. Tres Seis / 270 / $5,697,166

7. Dash For Perks / 501 / $5,561,333

8. Royal Shake Em / 225 / $5,248,013

9. Marthas Six Moons / 392 / $4,863,189

10. Dr Nick Bar / 253 / $4,039,301

Barrel Racing AQHA Paternal Sires for All-Time

Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi and JL Roc Lost A Sock, sired by Dash Ta Fame son, JL Sirocco and out of Reddy To Rebound by Red (TB) | Nathan Meyer Photography

Unsurprisingly, Dash Ta Fame also tops this list. With 4,582 money earners and an incredible $59,301,009 in earnings, the 1989 stallion has 138 siring sons.

Ranking No. 2, First Down Dash, Dash Ta Fame's sire, has 3,899 money earners, 88 siring sons, and $50,543,247 in earnings.

No. 3 stallion, Frenchmans Guy has 4,292 money earners, with 118 siring sons, and $45,629,467 in earnings.

Paternal Sire / Number of Money Earners / Earnings

4. Sun Frost / 2,213 / $30,135,550

5. Lanes Leinster / 440 / $18,586,326

6. Fire Water Flit / 2,065 / $18,160,737

7. Streakin Six / 1,409 / $15,841,134

8. Dash For Cash / 1,946 / $15,512,814

9. Sixarun / 419 / $12,566,982

10. Lenas Sugar Daddy / 434 / $12,368,322