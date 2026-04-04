Dash Ta Fame Reigns Supreme on All-Time Barrel Racing Leaderboards
The most comprehensive pedigree database currently available, QData, powered by the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), has updated its all-time leaderboards. After finalizing the 2025 statistics, QData proves how much the barrel racing industry has developed in recent years. The full leaderboards can be viewed here.
Barrel Racing Sires for All-Time
The legendary Dash Ta Fame reigns at No. 1, with $38,321,865 in offspring earnings and an incredible 1,865 money earners.
His maternal son, The Goodbye Lane, now sits No. 2 with $17,767,919 and just 400 money earners — showing just how dominant he has become as a sire.
With 1100 money earners, Frenchmans Guy has amassed $14,838,823 in offspring earnings and is ranked No. 3.
Sire / Number of Money Earners / Earnings
4. A Streak Of Fling / 965 / $12,879,165
5. Blazin Jetolena / 434 / $12,387,211
6. JL Dash Ta Heaven / 327 / $12,249,019
7. Tres Seis / 327 / $12,111,038
8. Slick By Design / 707 / $11,824,658
9. Eddie Stinson / 441 / $11,213,358
10. PC Frenchmans Hayday / 426 / $10,185,846
Barrel Racing Dams for All-Time
Royal Sissy Irish, the dam of DM Sissy Hayday, holds down the No. 1 spot, with $3,758,061 in progeny earnings. An absolute icon in the industry, Mistys Dash Of Fame is No. 2, with $2,315,743 in offspring earnings. Both mares have produced 13 money earners.
VF Forcit First has produced two money earners, one of which (Force The Goodbye) has played a major role in Kassie Mowry's back-to-back World Championships. The mare has produced $2,200,215 in earnings.
Dam / Number of Money Earners / Earnings
4. Lady Kaweah Cash / 1 / $2,013,773
5. Curiocity Corners / 17 / $1,978,233
6. SKS Running Faucet / 6 / $1,892,584
7. Blazin Black Beauty / 7 / $1,854,944
8. Rods Last Ladybug / 32 / $1,731,891
9. Streakin Six Babe / 14 / $1,573,118
10. RC Back In Black / 52 / $1,560,403
Barrel Racing AQHA Broodmare Sires for All-Time
Dash Ta Fame tops yet another list, with 2,189 money earners and $46,372,281 in earnings. The leading sire has 757 producing daughters.
Coming in at No. 2, Frenchmans Guy has 1,100 money earners, with $16,894,731 in progeny earnings, and 408 producing daughters.
The iconic Fire Water Flit ranks No. 3, with 624 money earners, $8,191,240, and 221 producing daughters.
Broodmare Sire / Number of Money Earners / Earnings
4. Bully Bullion / 638 / $6,335,300
5. Judge Cash / 220 / $5,854,184
6. Tres Seis / 270 / $5,697,166
7. Dash For Perks / 501 / $5,561,333
8. Royal Shake Em / 225 / $5,248,013
9. Marthas Six Moons / 392 / $4,863,189
10. Dr Nick Bar / 253 / $4,039,301
Barrel Racing AQHA Paternal Sires for All-Time
Unsurprisingly, Dash Ta Fame also tops this list. With 4,582 money earners and an incredible $59,301,009 in earnings, the 1989 stallion has 138 siring sons.
Ranking No. 2, First Down Dash, Dash Ta Fame's sire, has 3,899 money earners, 88 siring sons, and $50,543,247 in earnings.
No. 3 stallion, Frenchmans Guy has 4,292 money earners, with 118 siring sons, and $45,629,467 in earnings.
Paternal Sire / Number of Money Earners / Earnings
4. Sun Frost / 2,213 / $30,135,550
5. Lanes Leinster / 440 / $18,586,326
6. Fire Water Flit / 2,065 / $18,160,737
7. Streakin Six / 1,409 / $15,841,134
8. Dash For Cash / 1,946 / $15,512,814
9. Sixarun / 419 / $12,566,982
10. Lenas Sugar Daddy / 434 / $12,368,322
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Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.