Taylor Cherry Continues to Dominate Barrel Racing at Royal Crown Canada

At the $311,000 added Royal Crown Claresholm, barrel racers earned huge paydays for topping the field of incredible teams. The Royal Crown Derby and Open Derby titles were claimed by a duo that earned several major victories in 2025.

Derby

Canadian cowgirl Taylor Cherry continued her impressive winning streak at Royal Crown events, as she swept the Open and Royal Crown derbies at the 2026 Royal Crown Clarehsholm.

Cherry's history with Royal Crown Canada wins is beyond impressive. She won the inaugural event in 2023, topping the Futurity aboard Poverty Ta Fame. In 2024, she once again earned the Royal Crown Futurity title aboard Blazin Sugar Daddy and, in 2025, claimed the win on Lynns Honor.

In 2026, she and "Lenny" returned to defend their title. Sired by Guys Casanova Cowboy (Frenchmans Guy x Amber Holland x Holland Ease) and out of Lynns Blue Valentine (Hayes Blue Valentine x Jet Lynn Jet x Jet Of Honor), Lynns Honor had an incredible showing as a five-year-old.

Lenny and Cherry set a new Canadian record on a standard pattern with their 16.5-second run during September's Royal Crown Canada inside Ponoka's Calnash Ag Event Centre. At that point, Lenny was just returning from hock surgery, which put her on the sidelines for the entire summer.

In October, Cherry had qualified for her first Canadian Finals Rodeo as the 2025 Canadian Professional Rodeo Association Rookie of the Year. Lenny had never been to a rodeo, but carried Cherry to nearly $20,000 throughout the four-day rodeo.

Just days later, Cherry and Lenny topped the Canadian Barrel Horse Incentive (CBHI) Super Stakes and took home over $47,000. Lenny banked over $100,000 at Royal Crown events in 2025 and added substantially to that number in 2026.

In Claresholm, Cherry and Lenny placed sixth in Round 1 of the Royal Crown Derby, but in Round 2, they earned the win by four-tenths of a second. Their time of 15.860 seconds won the round of the Royal Crown Derby, the Open Derby, the Royal Crown Open, and the Open.

Cherry also won Round 1 on A Famous French Kiss (French StreakToVegas x Fame Or Money x Lions Share Of Fame), earning a clean sweep of both the Open Derby and Royal Crown Derby. Furthering her great week, she earned Round 1 and Average checks on Frenchmans Extra (Frenchs Hula Guy x Raisin Extra x Raisin The Moon).

In total, Cherry and Lenny banked over $26,000 at the event, and Cherry earned her sixth Royal Crown Championship.