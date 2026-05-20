Fast & Fearless: The Women Climbing the WPRA World Standings This Week

It is time for the summer run to start in the rodeo world and the women of the WPRA have been fast and furious lately.

From California to Washington, there has been money to be won across the country, and it is all just starting if we are honest. Soon, the rodeo trail will have a stop on it almost every day for those on the road to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in December.

The women finding success in the summer are the ones who make their way to Las Vegas for the barrel racing and Fort Worth for the breakaway. Let’s take a look at who had the most luck and skill in the arena this week and made the standings shake a bit.

Barrel Racing Movers

Sydney Graham and her great horse Trump. | Summer Searles

Sydney Graham gets the award for the biggest winner this week. She jumped up four spots to land at number seven this week after earning $5,959. The money all came from Redding, California, where she stopped the clock at 17.28 to best the field.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell also had a very successful week when she won $5,230. She also had success at Redding, Cali. with her run of 17.47. For that effort, she and her horse gathered $3,874.

Staying in California paid off well for Gibson-Stillwell. She went to the Rowell Ranch Pro Rodeo held in Castro Valley and picked up a third/fourth place check after tying with fellow barrel racer Lindsey Muggli. They both clocked 17.00 for a $1,357 check each.

That check for Muggli moved her up two spots in the standings to the number 10 spot for the week.

Barrel Racing | 2L Media

Breakaway Roping

Hali Williams | WPRA

Hali Williams just continues to dominate this year. She picked up checks for $3,984 to extend her lead in the top spot. She is almost $30,000 ahead of the second-place cowgirl, Rylee George.

Jaci Hammons made the biggest move in the standings up to number three after winning $3,844. Jackie Crawford, a fan favorite, also had a strong week, earning $3,421 and climbing up one more spot to number 13.

Looking at the top 20, Suzanne Williams has made her appearance now at number 18 and Erin Johnson fell just out of the top 20.

Make no mistake though, there is plenty of rodeo left in the season. Everything can change and for an even better perspective, everything can change in one week during “Cowboy Christmas” over the Fourth of July holiday week.

The standings are important right now, but they are simply a measure of who is doing well because except for the very top few, these people are not safe for securing a spot to the NFR quite yet.

Breakaway Roping | 2L Media