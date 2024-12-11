Dean Thompson Has Dream Come True in Round 5 of Wrangler National Finals Rodeo
Dean Thompson
Rodeo On SI had the opportunity to chat with Dean Thompson and get to know the cowboy a little bit better as he heads into his 2nd Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Thompson is competing in the bareback riding December 5-14 at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nev..
Thompson competed at his first NFR in 2023, after an outstanding season. In 2024, he notched a number of wins across the country from Lakeside, Cali., to Montomery, Ala. Coming into the finals this year ranked number 4, Thompson is positioned well to be a threat for the World Championship.
Large payouts from the Ogden Pioneer Days (Utah), Greeley Stampede (Colo.), and a Round 1 win at the Cheyenne Frontier Days (Wyo.) boosted Thompson higher in the World Standings. The young bareback rider consistently won and placed throughout the winter and summer to hold onto his position. The Altamont, Utah, cowboy was just married recently and spent time deer hunting with his father prior to the NFR.
- Season Earnings: $172,197
- Hometown: Altamont, UT
- Season Ranking: 4
- NFR Qualifications: 2 (2023-2024)
1. What is your favorite horse you’ve gotten on so far this year?
This year, I've been on Gun Fire (owned by Frontier Rodeo) 2 or 3 times and (OLS Tubs) Stevie Nicks (owned by Frontier Rodeo) twice now. I'd probably have to say Stevie Nicks, the biggest paycheck I've ever won was on that horse. When you're 90 on a horse back to back rides, you can't beat that.
2. What horse have you not ridden yet, but really want to?
Two that were in the running for Horse of the Year, Virgil (owned by C5 Rodeo Company) and (Boot Barn's) Night Crawler (owned by Pickett Pro Rodeo). (Night Crawler earned the Horse of the Year title in 2024, for the second year in a row and Virgil was Reserve). I know Virgil is probably going to be retired soon, so I would have to pick him. But Night Crawler is a bareback rider's dream.
Round 5 of the NFR was a dream come true for Thompson as he got the opportunity to ride Boot Barn's Night Crawler owned by Pickett Pro Rodeo. As he stated above before the NFR, this was one he really wanted to get on. Wish come true along with the fact that he split the win at 91 points!
3. If you had to pick another rodeo event, what would it be?
I rode bulls and steer wrestled through college, but probably the bull riding. I might like the steer wrestling better, but where I already take my camper around, I would probably pick the bull riding. I have good friends with the Frost family and that's where I did most of my practicing in high school.
4. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
Kaycee Field had a chokehold on the bareback riding field when we were all growing up, so we all wanted to be like him. I was lucky enough to be in the same state and he gave me a lot of good advice. My brother, Derrick, he was the one that got us into rodeo and was the first one to step away from football and take us down that path.
5. What brand of riggin do you use?
Barstow. I use the Okie, which is the second most common.
6. Favorite restaurant?
Mo'Bettahs
7. Favorite movie?
Braveheart
8. What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?
Hunting or snowmobiling or skiing! My dad and I are going on a big deer hunt in Colorado this week.
9. What is your favorite sport other than rodeo?
I spent a lot of my life wrestling, so that would be the second most watched sport for me.
10. What was your biggest win of the year?
I think my biggest paycheck was probably Fort Worth, and I think my biggest accomplishment was back to back wins on Gun Fire in Guymon. The Bareback Buck Out in Las Vegas was also a really big paycheck.
11. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
We can't overdo it in the gym in the summer, because you have to get on the next day. Right now, I'm still trying to get on a lot of horses, but this time of year, you can wreck your body in the gym, since it's the off season. I recently got married, so you could say that's NFR prep because I'll probably be a lot more focused!
12. What’s one thing about the NFR you think most people don’t know?
I think most people realize how big it is, but I don't know if a lot of people realize that it's unlike any other rodeo. They're always hustling us and you're nervous about being behind. It's also the only rodeo where we don't have any help, because everyone is in the Grand Entry. We're pulling our own riggings and it gets pretty chaotic back there.
13. How many horses do you usually ride in a practice session?
1 or 2, but not usually more than 2. You might as well preserve your body as long as you can.
14. Do you have any superstitions?
Don't show up too early! (HA). Not really.
15. Do you have any pre ride rituals?
Show up late! (HA)! Right before I crawl over, I try to put my mind and body in a certain state. I've done that every time since I was a senior in high school. I think it helps my body and brain know what's coming next.