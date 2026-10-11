Dinero Offspring Dominate AQHA Barrel Horse of the Year Results

The results are in, and the top 3 AQHA Barrel Horse of the Year results serve as a recognition to PC Frenchmans Hayday, "Dinero," and the outstanding Potter Ranch breeding program.

The results are in:

1. Buncha Diner "Piper", 2019 mare owned and ridden by Hayle Gibson Stillwell. PC Frenchmans Hayday X Rambunchkie.

2. KG Just Money "Showie", 2021 gelding owned and ridden by Kathy Grimes. PC Frenchmans Hayday X KG Justiceweexpected.

3. DM Sissy Hayday "Sister", 2011 mare owned and ridden by Hailey Kinsel. PC Frenchmans Hayday X Royal Sissy Irish.

Buncha Dinero

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell and Buncha Dinero | Fernando Sam-Sin

After AQHA released the Horse of the Year results, it was no surprise to see the cowgirl headed to her second NFR in the number one position, Hayle Gibson Stillwell's horse Buncha Dinero, "Piper" topped the list. Piper is a 2019 mare by PC Frenchmans Hayday out of Rambunchkie.

At the 2025 NFR, Stillwell qualified for her first NFR in the No. 12 position. Piper showed up and performed outstandingly in the little yellow arena, where she won money in seven of the ten rounds, won round seven, and brought home over $178,000. She moved from No. 12 to No. 4 in the world standings for 2025.

Justiceweexpected

Showie, all grown up, with Grimes | Kathy Grime

The second-ranked horse in the voting was Kathy Grimes 2021 PC Frenchmans Hayday x KG Justiceweexpected, "Showie".

Showie and Kathy dominated in the fourth quarter of the 2026 rodeo season and secured Kathy's second NFR. Kathy qualified in 2017 on Showie's mom. Showie was bred to succeed, as both his sire and dam are NFR qualifiers themselves.

Showie broke the record on a standard pattern in the WPRA, running a 16.31 in Burley, Idaho, this season. Kathy and Showie obtained multiple arena records and are headed to Vegas in the No. 13 position after winning over $135,000 in the regular rodeo season.

DM Sissy Hayday

Hailey Kinsel | Fernando Sam-Sin

DM Sissy Hayday "Sister" and Hailey Kinsel have dominated in the WPRA over the last decade. This will be the teams 10th consecutive NFR qualification. They will enter the National Finals in the fifth position after winning over $165k this season.

Hailey and Sister have won four world titles, over $3.2 million, and two AQHA Horse of the year titles, 2018 & 2025, nearly a decade apart. Sister has proven she is not slowing down anytime soon and continues to shine in the rodeo arena.

PC Frenchmans Hayday himself qualified for the NFR in both the barrel racing and the team roping as a heel horse. Cory Peska rode Dinero in the 2005 and 2006 NFR and Sherry Cervi rode Dinero to third in the NFR Average at the 2005 NFR.

Mel Potter’s Continued Influence

Sherry Cervi and Stingray | Fernando Sam-Sin

Bred from the Mel Potter program on Potter Ranch, Dinero stood out as an all-around competitor and proven champion himself. It is no surprise his progeny are proving themselves in the rodeo industry in multiple events throughout the last few decades.

"I’ve always thought one of the most prestigious awards you could win was the AQHA Horse of the Year. It’s voted on by your peers, the very people you compete against all year long, which makes it that much more meaningful." Sherry Cervi on her Facebook post.

Sherry Cervi and her famous foal by Dinero, MP Meter My Hay, "Stingray" also secured a Horse of the Year title in 2011. The four-time world champion barrel racer and Stingray dominated the barrel racing industry, winning two world titles and over $1.5 million together. Stingray also proved to be an all-around horse, spending her retirement as a rope horse.

Dinero himself has a LTE of over $400K.

"As a stallion owner, you always hope to see your horses offspring go on to do great things with their riders, no matter what level they compete at or what discipline they choose. To see all three horses by Dinero at the top is pretty incredible,” Sherry Cervi said.

Mel Potter took great pride in his program and his horses. Dinero is ranked among the top producers in the barrel racing industry and as an all-time producing stallion. Dinero has over $10 million in progeny earnings, and it appears the Dinero babies are carrying on his legacy well.

In March 2020 Dinero moved on to greener pastures, and Mel followed his beloved stallion in 2025, but not before they both left a legacy behind.

Cervi concluded her post stating, "Somewhere, I know there’s a man who believed in his bloodlines for over 40 years smiling down."

Congratulations to all. This year the Thomas and Mack will showcase some amazing animal athletes and the PC Frenchmans Hayday's foals are sure to shine.