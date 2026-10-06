5 NFR Qualifiers Who Could Win Their First World Championship in 2026

Making the Wrangler National Finals is an accomplishment. One that many strive for and really only a select few ever achieve. Leaving Las Vegas as a World Champion is a feat on a completely different level.

When the 2026 NFR begins on December 3 at the Thomas and Mack Center, several former world champions will be on hand and ready to compete. There will be gold-buckle dreams in everyone’s eyes upon arrival.

But, there are five contestants who have the opportunity to do something they have never done before.

All five are coming into the 10 day marathon of a rodeo in the No. 1 position in the World Standings after the regular season.

All five are trying to win their first World Championship.

With 10 rounds and an incredible amount of money available in Las Vegas, no one is safe until the job is done. These five are starting with everyone chasing them.

Bradlee Miller - Bareback Riding

Bradlee Miller competes in the bareback riding competition | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bradlee Miller was on a mission and the standings prove it. He didn’t just finish the season strong; he set some serious separation between himself and the No. 2 man.

Miller is coming into his second NFR with $303,911 already won, which is more than $63,000 ahead of No. 2 Jacob Lees, who has earned an impressive $240,657. Jess Pope is right on Lees’ heels with $238,948.

It has been a breakout season for Miller, highlighted by his win at the Calgary Stampede. Miller put up a 92.5-point score during the finals, bringing his total winnings to $66,500 during his time in Calgary.

Miller has never won a world championship, but he has spent nearly all of 2026 acting like someone preparing himself for that stage.

Certainly, coming in with a $63,000 lead is reassuring toward the goal, but make no mistake, it’s not enough. There is plenty of money to be won during the 10 nights of the NFR, and Miller will have to be at his best to be the one who takes the stage on the final Saturday night.

Jesse Brown - Steer Wrestling

Steer wrestler Jesse Brown | Fernando Sam Sin

Jesse Brown is no stranger to Las Vegas. In fact, he’s been there six times, but he has yet to bring home a gold buckle.

That could all change this year.

Brown finished the regular season sitting pretty in the No. 1 spot with $236,548 which gives him about a $25,000 advantage over five-time World Champion Tyler Waguespack who has earned $210,876.

Brown added $21,500 to his pot at the Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls.

Don’t be fooled though, having Waguespack hot on your heels will be plenty of pressure. Wag is a fierce competitor and has found many ways to win in Vegas. Brown will still have his work cut out for him after he parks his trailer at the Thomas and Mack.

Rusty Wright - Saddle Bronc Riding

Wright Brothers | Nathan Meyer Photography

Of the five chosen athletes here, Rusty Wright may have the biggest battle ahead.

Wright finished the season with $274,686 to his name, but there is a four-time World Champion in Zeke Thurston right behind him at $270,689.

Then there are more problems behind him.

Rusty’s brothers.

Stetson sits at No. 3 with $267,838 and Ryder is No. 4 with $267,182. That puts less than $7,000 between the top four heading into the 10 rounds of the NFR.

Rusty is seeking his first World title while competing against brothers who have already found their way to one. Stetson, Ryder, and the defending World Champion Statler all have gold buckles.

If Rusty wants to add one, he will have to keep his foot on the gas all 10 nights in Vegas and hope that Lady Luck is on his side.

Noah Lee - Bull Riding

Noah Lee | Nathan Meyer Photography

This has been an entertaining follow all year long.

The 18-year-old rookie from Mineral Wells, Texas, Noah Lee, has been dominant all season long. He isn’t just leading the bull riding; he is commanding the standings.

When the door closed on the regular season, Lee had amassed an incredible $405,040 in earnings. His closest challenger is Tristen Hutchings, who finished with $328,764.

That gives Lee a lead of more than $76,000 heading into his first trip to Las Vegas.

Over the year, Lee was named the champion at 27 rodeos and recorded 90 points or more an impressive 19 times.

Now, he will face the biggest test. 10 consecutive days. 10 of the rankest PRCA bulls. The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

Hutchings has been there four times, so he’s got experience on his side, but there is also something to be said for youth.

Then there’s ‘Superman’. Stetson Wright is coming in at No. 4 in the standings, and he has been known to put up some incredible bull rides when the chips are down and there is a World title on the line.

Lee has a significant advantage going into the finals, but anything can and will happen at the Thomas and Mack. If the rookie can handle the pressure of the 10 nights, he could finish out one of the most remarkable seasons we have witnessed in the PRCA as the World Champion.

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell - Barrel Racing

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell and Buncha Dinero | Fernando Sam-Sin

This is probably true in almost every event, but there will be very little room for error on Hayle Gibson-Stillwell’s part when she rides into the alleyway.

She finished at No. 1 in the regular season earnings for the barrel race with $218,455, but Emily Beisel is hot after her and looking for her first world title as well.

Gibson-Stillwell has one NFR already under her belt, so she will know what to expect and the demands 10 nights will put on her and her horses.

After the 2025 season was over, she was ranked No. 12 and then when the curtain was drawn on the 2025 NFR, she had moved all the way to No. 4.

Gibson-Stillwell placed in seven of the 10 rounds and won Round 7. She has already proven that she can be competitive at the Thomas and Mack. This year, she will come in under completely different circumstances.

Instead of just rising through the standings, this time she will have to fend off every other competitor gunning for her spot.