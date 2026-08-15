Women in Rodeo: Gibson-Stillwell Seeks Second NFR With Red-Hot Summer Run

At this point in the rodeo season, the world standings are constantly on the verge of changing. As athletes work to make as much money as they can to land in the top 15, one barrel racer has taken over the No. 1 spot in the world standings, a solid place to be with less than two months to go in the regular season.

Second Trip to the NFR

Hayle Gibson-Stillwell earned her first qualification for the National Finals Rodeo in 2025, marking a turning point in her career since joining ProRodeo in 2016. The cowgirl out of Redcrest, California has come with something to prove this season after landing in No. 4 last year. Now, she’s earned herself $179,735, with a $16,000 lead against her competitors.

For the first time in 2026, there is a new name at the top of the leaderboard, Gibson-Stillwell took the lead in late July after a strong summer push. It was her performance at the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo that pushed her to the top. She earned $15,000 total at the event after a second-place finish in the Gold Medal Round.

The cowgirl has been on quite the run this season, as she had to be if she wanted to surpass last year's world champion Kassie Mowry for the top spot. Prior to Utah, she won big at the Calgary Stampede, where she set a blazing arena record with a run of 16.56 seconds.

July was truly this cowgirl’s month as she also pulled in the overall win at the legendary Cheyenne Frontier Days, running 17.41 in the finals for $12,148, bringing her total for the rodeo at over $16,000.

Just a few days later, she scored big again at Central Montana, where her win brought her weekly total to over $18,000. Clearly, Gibson-Stillwell was just waiting for July to bring the heat and make it to the top.

While she’s seen success in the PRCA arena, she’s seen it outside of it as well. Although it doesn’t count toward her season earnings, it was a huge momentum boost for the cowgirl as she scored her biggest win of the year at the American Rodeo. Her run of 15.42 seconds banked her a massive $100,000.

Huge Horse Power

Gibson-Stillwell has some massive horsepower underneath her as well. Her main mount, Buncha Dinero (Piper), is a seven-year-old palomino who has been by her side through it all.

The mare was bred and raised by Gibson-Stillwell and one can tell that their bond runs deep. The two have led each other to the top as the mare is one of the highest-earning rodeo horses in the country, accumulating $252,764 in 2026 alone, taking her official lifetime earnings to nearly $639,000.

Gibson-Stillwell also pulled in wins this season on KN Fames Best Yet. The 15-year-old mare took her to the top at Cheyenne Frontier Days and as one of the best breeders in the game, Gibson-Stillwell knows how crucial it is to have more than one horse to find success with.

With time running out, this cowgirl will have to continue to push herself if she wants to hold on to the No. 1 spot. As the world standings shift week after week, only one cowgirl can land at the top as the 2026 NFR looms ahead.