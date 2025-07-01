Hailey Kinsel Becomes Two-Time Reno Rodeo Champion On Sister
The Reno Rodeo has been very kind to Hailey Kinsel and Sister, and this past weekend was no exception. Kinsel rode a 17.14-second run on Sister in the barrel race, winning their second Reno Rodeo. The run put them twelve hundredths of a second above Emily Beisel and Chewy on three runs.
The now back-to-back winner at Reno also recorded two second places in five runs, just like in 2024, when she came up against Biesel in a close battle. There were no nerves as she hit a solid last run to win.
Kinsel spoke to the Cowboy Channel after her victory and took the limelight off herself, ensuring the love was aimed towards 14-year-old Sister.
I was a little worried being last out. I knew I had a little bit of a cushion, but more than anything, she always shows up. Win, lose, or draw, she tried. She tried her heart out tonight like she always does. Sister is 14, I’ve had her at Reno five times. We’ve won second twice and first twice. Reno, I don’t take that horse just everywhere. She’s the winningest barrel horse of all time, and I want you to know that it means a lot to me that you welcome her here,- Hailey Kinsel
Kinsel is now knocking on the door of first place in the world rankings, collecting $14,800 in prize money. Following the win, she paid tribute to her friend and competitor, knowing one of the horses would be taken care of after the result.
She’s one of the greatest friends. Mainly because we made a deal beforehand, we said ‘if you win, I’ll take your horse back to the trailer, if I win, I’ll take hers’. So she was back there waiting, and we were trying to figure out who won, and it didn’t matter. Somebody was going to take care of a good yellow mare tonight, whether it was Chewy or Sister,- Hailey Kinsel
Kinsel placed second in the world rankings last year, earning $430,353.
