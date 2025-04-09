Discover the Breakout Star Behind the Barrel Racing Round 1 Victory at San Angelo
The barrel racing at San Angelo is run quite different than all the other large winter rodeos. There are no "free passes". This means that everyone who wants to run there has to run in the first round in order to move onto the performances regardless of their world standings or previous years performance.
Anybody who holds a card can enter San Angelo. With 240 entries it was Abby Fields who took home the win and added nearly $11,000 towards her chances at her first Texas Circuit Finals qualification. The 9-year-old mare she won it on is Lyke My French Fling aka “Khloe” by A Streak Of Fling out of Shis French Powder. She is owned by Lynn Aldridge and this mare has been something special since the first day she swung a leg over her.
The 24-year-old Fields grew up in Eagle, Colo. in a family that wasn’t too involved with horses. When she turned 14 her step dad bought her her first barrel horse and it’s been a journey ever since.
Once her parents saw the passion she had for the sport they decided it was time to make the move to Texas where both her and her sister, Maddy, could really dive into their love for horses. Eventually she ended up at Tarleton State University where she competed on the rodeo team while obtaining her bachelor’s degree in animal science.
Even though she didn’t see much success in high school and college it ended up being for the best. "In hind sight it was such a blessing because it made me work that much harder for something I knew I really wanted," says Fields.
Fields has taken a massive step into the futurity world as well. After finishing an internship with Lacey Donegan she knew this was the path she wanted to go down as a career.
From Donegan, to Ashley Schaffer, and Danyelle Campbell, Fields has found many mentors and idols. She says that these ladies are just a handful of absolutely amazing people she looked up to as a kid and she is just dumbfounded to get to call them close friends as well as forever idols!
Abby Fields is going to continue to show how that dedication and love for the sport will lead to eventual success. Rodeo on SI cannot wait to watch them as San Angelo continues and hopefully watch her qualify for her first, of many, circuit finals!
San Angelo Barrel Racing First Round Results
1. Abby Fields, 15.70 seconds, $10,942
2. Tiany Schuster, 15.71, $9,379
3. Tana Renick, 15.86, $7,815
4. (tie) Jordon Briggs, Hailey Kinsel, Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi and Cheyenne Wimberley, 15.88, $4,820 each
8. Jodee Miller, 15.91, $2,084
9. Leslie Smalygo, 15.94, $1,563
10. Krystal Dillman, 15.95, $1,042.