Dona Kay Rule and High Valor Doctor Release Final Two Rounds of 2024 NFR
Round 8 of the National Finals Rodeo saw a nasty wreck with beloved barrel racer, Dona Kay Rule and her great horse, Valor. The alley in the Thomas and Mack is such a tough setup and Rule came off Valor in the alley as they were starting their run, the result of a freak incident.
Rule had just made her best run of the week so far in Round 7, earning a check with her 13.61 second run. This is a fan favorite team and I know I am not the only one who felt my heart drop when it happened. The incredible duo has qualified for the NFR five times and won rounds, as well as countless wins at the biggest rodeos in the country. Valor has been voted Horse of the Year and Horse with the Most Heart.
We learned today that Rule has opted it best for she and Valor to release the remaining rounds of the NFR. We send our thoughts and prayers to Dona Kay, Valor, and their whole family and hope to see this incredible cowgirl back in the saddle very soon.
This information was posted on the WPRA Facebook Page:
"UPDATE on DONA KAY RULE:
After being examined by the Justin Sports Medicine Team following the eighth round of the NFR where Dona Kay Rule suffered a head abrasion, a left ankle sprain and a sacrum contusion she and her family made the decision to go to the ER for further testing. Everything checked out okay at this time but she has made the decision to doctor release out of the 9th round.
Per the ground rule an injured contestant may, with a proper doctor's release from a medical doctor on the official NFR medical staff, turn out. If he/she does turn out, he/she must turn out at least two consecutive go-rounds in an event before resuming competition.
So as a result Dona Kay Rule's 2024 NFR is now complete. We all wish her much rest and recovery and hope to see her in 2025!"
We have seen so many posts all over social media today, with well wishes to this great team. Rule is such an inspiration to so many, competing at this level and winning, at 66 years old on a horse she trained herself.