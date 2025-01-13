Double-Duty Pays Dividends for Tie-Down Roper at First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo
The moment Tyler Zebrovious stepped in the New Holland Arena in Harrisburg, Pa., the nerves set in. And he wasn’t even competing – yet.
At the First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo, the Fredonia, Pa., native got the chance to serve as a pick-up man for the bareback and saddle bronc riding. It was an honor bestowed upon him by the roughstock riders as they voted for him to be there. It was a recognition that capped a longtime goal of being a pick-up man at the circuit finals.
It also left Zebrovious with some early jitters.
“I was probably more nervous for the first-round of the horse riding than I probably have been ever picking up or competing in an event,” Zebrovious said.
The situation allowed Zebrovious and his horse, Emmitt, to adjust to their surroundings and get acclimated to the arena, intel he used when it was his turn to make tie-down roping runs.
“Typically, throughout the summer, I pick up at most of the rodeos I enter. I go warm my horse up about an hour and half or so out and when I get done, I put my calf horse up and don’t think about it until it’s time to run one there at the rodeo,” Zebrovious said. “That for sure, I think, helps the game a little bit when you’re not standing around game planning. It keeps your mind off it a little bit for sure.”
Zebrovious notched money-earning runs in the final two rounds and covered all three he faced, resulting in an aggregate total of 33.8 seconds, finishing 5.5 seconds ahead of runner-up J.R. Myers.
Along with a buckle to commemorate his role as a pick-up man and another for the average title, Zebrovious also left the First Frontier finale with $7,540 in earnings. More importantly, he captured a feeling of accomplishment.
Each of the last two years, Zebrovious had been forced to settle for a top four finish in the average at the First Frontier Circuit Finals after catching just two of the three calves he’s run against. This time around, he wouldn’t be denied.
After placing fifth in Round 1 to miss earning money, Zebrovious bounced back in the second go with a time of 9.5 seconds to win the round. In the finals, he placed third but the result was more than enough to help him claim the title.
“Really, that was my goal going in. The last two years I think I’ve placed pretty good in two rounds and missed one,” Zebrovious said. “I’ve put myself in the position where if I can get it on my third calf, there’s a good average check coming and a good chance at the year-end. I just hadn’t followed through with that until this year getting into round three.”
Now, he’s headed back to the NFR Open in July with another shot at redemption. He missed both of his calves at the event in 2024.
Pick-up man. Average champion. Zebrovious is working to cross items off his list with a focus on doing more this summer.
“Any opportunity to go rope for a little more money is always welcome,” Zebrovious said.
Other results from the First Frontier Circuit Finals Rodeo
Bareback rider Jason Wilson won at least a share of all three rounds, resulting in 241 points to claim the average championships. In all, Wilson earned $10,420.
Clay Harp Jr., won the first and third goes of steer wrestling, while finishing runner-up in the second to post a total time of 17.2 seconds, winning the average and capturing $10,681.
The team roping partnership of Eric Fabian and Derek Carey finished their three runs in a combined 20.8 seconds, a full 10 seconds ahead of the field. The pair secured $7,226 in total prize money.
Jake Barnes placed in all three rounds of saddle bronc competition, including an opening go win, scoring 234 points to earn $9,677 and take home the aggregate title.
After winning the final two rounds and placing third in the opening go, barrel racer Alyssa LoBello captured the average title with a total time of 43.42 seconds. She took home $10,053 in earnings.
Breakaway roper Aimee Getgen was the only competitor to record a time on all three runs, finishing in 9.1 seconds to claim $8,482 in money and the average championship
Michael Caruso only needed one ride but he made it count. His 82-point effort against Cowtown Rodeo’s Hairspray in the first round was one of only two bull rides all weekend, allowing Caruso to take the average title and $8,362 in money.