Shane Hanchey Invitational Put Calf Roping’s Top Stars on Display Before NFR

The 2025 Shane Hanchey Invitational has come to an end and these rodeo athletes pulled out some of their best performances of the season for this iconic event. From junior ropers to professionals, this roping brings together the sport’s top talent.

The top 15 calf ropers in the world went head to head and gave a good look into what fans can expect to see outside of the Thomas and Mack arena at the NFR in December.

On October 19, Shane Hanchey brought the Invitational to the Lee County Sheriff’s Posse Arena in Giddings, Texas, showcasing some of calf roping's heavy hitters, including those who narrowly missed the top 15 and didn’t qualify for the NFR.

Both the pro and youth events were placed over three rounds, with the winner coming from the average time. Professional roper Luke Coleman stepped out at the SHI, marking his fastest run of his young career. He won round three of the open and the fast time award with a 6.55-second run.

Joel Harris took home the biggest payout of the night placing first in the average and taking home $12,000 for the win. He took home the Championship title of the whole weekend and left with $20,000. World Champion Riley Webb took home a huge payout after winning the short go. He pocketed $6,000 for the win and another $6,000 for placing fourth in the average.

Youth Ropers Shined At Shane Hanchey Invitational

Roger Merriam/Public Opinion / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Something new this year was the youth double mugging. A total of 17 athletes, ages 10 and under, teamed up with professional cowboys to compete in the double mugging event. Each youth drew one of ProRodeo‘s best calf ropers’ names from a hat, and together they battled through three rounds for the average title.

The winners of that competition were Pace Pratt who drew Cory Solomon. Pratt won the youth couble mugging average with a three-round time of 36.27-seconds earning a $3,200 payout.

The new addition of the double mugging was a huge hit among athletes and fans alike, with pro Riley Webb writing on social media,

“We can't forget the Double Muggin' with my buddy Tex! Can't wait to do it again next year!”

With a total payout of $120,000, this roping was a huge way to tie up the 2025 season for some athletes. Some of these athletes are headed to the NFR in December, and this was a great way to stay sharp in the meantime. The SHI gave everyone a preview of some of the incredible action fans are about to witness when the top 15 tie-down ropers square off in Las Vegas.

