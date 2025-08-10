Douglas County Fair and PRCA Rodeo Results with Playoffs Standings Analysis
The time of year has come for the importance of the Playoffs Series to become reality. Centered around 60 of the highest paying events in professional rodeo, the series paid out $28 million in 2024. The Cinch Playoffs in Puyallup, Wash., will be the culmination of the tour, and the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., will finish out the regular season. Over the past few years, we have seen these events play a major role in the qualifiers for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).
Based on points rather than earnings, the Playoffs Standings are something we will be keeping close watch over in the coming weeks. The winners of each event at the NFR Open, as well as the top 23 athletes in the standings, will compete in the first round of the Cinch Playoffs.
Bareback Riding
R.C. Landingham earned the win at 89 points aboard Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Artic Valley for $8,495. Currently No. 14 in the World Standings, this was a big win for the California cowboy.
A little over 100 points separate positions 24-30 in the Playoffs, making these final tour rodeos critical for cowboys like Cole Reiner and Richmond Champion, who are currently outside the top 15 in the World. Reiner, Weston Timberman, and Kashton Ford are a few of the cowboys who need to keep banking tour points. All three placed in the top seven in Castle Rock.
Steer Wrestling
Kyle Irwin finished on top with a 3.4-second run for $5,686. For cowboys on the bubble like Riley Duvall and Cash Robb, who need both tour points and checks, placing in Castle Rock was equally important.
Cheyenne Frontier Days Champion, Tyke Kipp could easily battle his way into the tour standings and have a real chance at qualifying for his first NFR. Currently No. 25 in the Playoffs, a few more points could help him secure that spot.
Team Roping
With matching 4.1-second runs, Dustin Egusquiza and Levi Lord split the win with J.C. Yeahquo and Ross Ashford for $6,128 per man. While Egusquiza and Lord are secure in the No. 2 spot, Yeahquo and Ashford are back at No. 16 and No. 15, respectively.
For cowboys like Tyler Bryan, Brenten Hall, Lightning Aguilera, and several others who are on the bubble in the top 15 of the World, qualifying for the Playoffs Series wild be the deciding factor in who goes to Las Vegas.
Saddle Bronc Riding
With a 92.5-point ride aboard Kirsten Vold Rodeo Company's Captain Hook, Zeke Thurston claimed the $8,312 win. The Canadian has recently launched to the No. 4 spot in the World and is likely making another trip to the NFR.
Q Taylor and Allen Boore earned tour points along with their checks at the event, as they both seek a spot inside the top 23. Ben Andersen is currently on the bubble in the World Standings, but fairly secure in the Playoffs, offering him a huge opportunity for an NFR qualification.
Tie-Down Roping
Ty Harris earned $6,962 for his 7.7-second run. No. 9 in the World, Harris continues to chip away at securing another NFR qualification.
Buck Calhoun, Kyle Lucas, and Tom Crouse are amongst the list of cowboys who need to keep their spot in the Playoffs Standings, as they ride the bubble in the World.
Barrel Racing
With the only sub-17-second run of the week and taking a commanding lead by two-tenths of a second, Jodee Miller clocked a 16.82 for the $8,831 win.
Leslie Smalygo, McKenna Coronado, Summer Kosel, Latricia Duke, and Jordan Driver are just a few cowgirls ranked in the top 23 of the Playoffs who could greatly benefit from money in Puyallup and Sioux City, as they battle on the bubble of the World Standings.
Bull Riding
Earning $8,715, Hayden Welsh rode Summit Pro Rodeo's No. 0151 to an 89-point ride for the win.
Bryce Jensen earned an important second-place finish, as he currently sits no. 17 in the World and No. 16 in the Playoffs Standings. Extra money from Puyallup or the Governor’s Cup could help him secure his first NFR qualification.