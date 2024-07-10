"Dr. Phil Primetime” Puts Bull Riders on the Couch
For eavesdropping on a memorable conversation, could there be a better one than “America’s Therapist” surrounded by battle-worn professional bull riders?
On Thursday night’s Dr. Phil Primetime, the famous psychologist and budding network TV mogul, Dr. Phil McGraw, sits down to get into the heads of J.B. Mauney, Daylon Swearingen and Cody Jesus.
Dr. Melfi and Tony Soprano have nothing on these guys.
Also joining the prime-time powwow on Dr. Phil’s new network is championship bull owner Staci Addison along with Fanchon Stinger, co-anchor of “Morning on Merit Street” and owner of the bulls Stinger and Lil’ Hott.
Dr. Phil’s Thursday night PBR probe comes a day before Merit Street begins broadcasting from Oklahoma City the opening weekend of the 2024 PBR Teams league season following a landmark rights deal that makes pro bull riding the anchor sport for a new network already in 80 million homes.
“When I look at PBR, I say, ‘These are our people,’” McGraw said to open the show. “The men and women, bull riders, stock contractors and fans represent the heart and soul of America.”
McGraw says he’s drawn to the athleticism in each ride, the exhilaration of the competition, and the cowboy values of hard work, family and merit displayed each week across the sport.
So enamored is McGraw of what he terms “the most nail-biting 8 seconds an athlete can experience” that Merit Street will carry nearly 300 hours of bull riding coverage each year, including a big bet on shoulder programming highlighted by a new, relaunched hour-long PBR Now: Late Night hosted by Kate Harrison and Matt West debuting Thursday at midnight ET; a PBR NOW: Game Day pre-show for each broadcast; and PBR NOW: Post Game Report analysis breaking down the games.
Dr. Phil is known to dole out advice to his guests, but for this show he mostly listened to athletes who scratch and claw for every second they stay on, every dollar they make, and every 8-second ride score they tally.
The hardscrabble cowboys who chatted with McGraw at his sparkling new studios in Fort Worth were honest and humble, plain spoken and economical with their words: a simple, refreshing forthrightness which helps explain a sport growing in appeal in an era of bloviating chest-thumping posers and fake everything.
McGraw got to the heart of the matter with two-time World Champion JB Mauney, the biggest all-time earner in bull riding who then broke his neck after being thrown by an opponent named Arctic Assassin.
Mauney recounted being outed by his doctor in front of his wife and son: if “the Dragonslayer” kept riding, there were two likely outcomes. He’d wind up in a wheelchair. Or die.
Mauney hung up his bull rope and bought Arctic Assassin, so they could retire together. He’s a big ol’ pet to Mauney, who says if you start scratching him, clear your calendar. Arctic Assassin won’t let you leave.
Cody Jesus grew up on a Navajo reservation in a shell of a house without electricity or running water. When his family finally got a gas-powered generator, his mom would turn on the TV and watch Dr. Phil. Until the fuel ran out. Then it was back to candlelight.
“Like they say, ‘tough times make tough people,’” Jesus said with a smile.
Now known as “The riding sensation from Navajo Nation,” Jesus took a chunk of his winnings to build an arena back home in Arizona so other kids can ride their way out of poverty.
Swearingen appeared with his mom Carrie, who emerged as the night’s most inspiring figure.
When he was 5, Daylon’s dad, estranged from Carrie, showed up at her workplace and shot her in the head.
Carrie’s bravery and resilience, learning to speak again and going back to school to become a Registered Nurse while raising two boys inspired Daylon every day of his journey to the 2022 PBR world title.
“From a young age, I learned that life is not always gonna go how you want it; it’s how you handle those situations,” Swearingen said. “My mom just showed me from a young age that you just gotta keep pushing through.”
The hour-long conversation also included Staci Addison sharing her improbable story of career-hopping from banker to ballet instructor to radio DJ to inn keeper to bull ownership, now producing some of the world’s top bucking bulls on her 900-acre ranch in Oklahoma.
Sports psychology is religion to Addison.
Not for the bull riders. We’re talking about motivating the bulls.
Addison plays her bulls classical music. She sings to them. She gives them pep talks and will break down ride film with them.
It may sound crazy. Dr. Phil even told Addison to call immediately when the bulls start talking back.
But her bulls are among the top performers, including Cool Whip. At the 2024 World Finals in May, her prized baby set the all-time PBR mark for consecutive buck-offs, breaking Bushwacker’s famed streak of 42 straight wins.
For anyone who has ever questioned the treatment of bucking bulls, Addison’s genuine display of love and devotion to animals she considers her family is reason enough to check out this episode of Dr. Phil Primetime.
Fans looking for Merit Street can use a channel-finder at www.meritstreetmedia.com. The platform is also available on the free app Merit+.