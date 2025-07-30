PBR Team Standings Shift: Texas Rattlers Reign, Florida Freedom Makes History
The PBR team standings have been shaken up after a tough weekend in Duluth, Georgia. The Texas Rattlers defeated reigning PBR Teams Champion Austin Gamblers Sunday afternoon. The Rattlers hold on to their position as number one in the league.
This wasn’t the only head-turning matchup that went down, the Florida Freedom made history, recording their first perfect game as they took down the Nashville Stampede courtesy of scores from Thiago Salgado, Joao Lucas Campos, Joao Ricardo Vieira, Alex Cerqueira and John Crimber.
After Duluth, Texas reached four and one on the season. The Arizona Ridge Riders hit four and one, bringing them up from the fourth spot to the second. Rider Luciano De Castro delivered Arizona the win as the Ridge Riders upset the Outlaws.
The Carolina Cowboys remain at number three with three wins and two losses. Thanks to their historic ride in Duluth, Florida Freedom jumped from sixth to fourth in the league.
Falling from the second spot to the fifth is the Kansas City Outlaws. The Austin Gamblers slipped down to two and three, dropping from number to five to number six in the league. Nashville Stampede, and Missouri Thunder sit at seventh, and eighth, respectively.
Rounding out the bottom two teams are Oklahoma Wildcatters at ninth and the New York Mavericks in tenth. Both teams have only one win this season. But compared to the first weekend, they are both improving as well.
In Duluth, there were three teams that performed strong. The Cowboys lead the Outlaws to their first loss of the season. Arizona proved they can hold their own as well, coming home with a victory on the weekend.
Despite being in the bottom half of the rankings, Missouri and Oklahoma both had wins this weekend as well. Rides from Cort McFadden and Kyler Oliver, lead the Wildcatters to beat out the Mavericks by a single point to bring home their first win of the season.
Following a one week break this week, the teams will compete head to head in Florida for the Florida Freedom’s Freedom Days. With the season just beginning, the PBR team standings are sure to heat up.
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.