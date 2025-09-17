Dustin Boquet Focused On Strong Finish Following Recent Win

Dustin Boquet had never personally faced off with Hi Lo ProRodeo bull Little Hat prior to his appearance at the New Mexico State Fair and Rodeo in Albuquerque on Friday.

But the stats listed on the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s website told him all he needed to know. Coming into the event, the bull had been loaded into a chute two other times this season, both of which resulted in scoring rides.

“They haven’t fallen off of him according to the bull stats – so I couldn’t be the first guy to do it,” Boquet said with a laugh.

His 90-point effort during the rodeo’s second performance was more than enough to fend off Scottie Knapp’s runner-up showing of 87, allowing Boquet to pick up a sizable payday at a critical time.

The Bourg, La., cowboy finds himself in a difficult spot as the 2025 regular season begins to wind down, sitting just inside the top 25 in the PRCA World Standings.

But this weekend could certainly change that.

Along with a win in Albuquerque, Boquet also posted money-earning rides in all three goes at the Pendleton Extreme Bulls Tour Finale in Pendleton, Ore., placing him second in the average at 263 points on three head. Only Hayden Welsh finished better, going for 266, as the two men were the only cowboys to cover all three they faced.

Dustin Boquet's 90 point ride on Hi Lo ProRodeo's Little Hat for the win at the New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo, is our @PendletonWhisky ride of the week!#WeArePRORODEO pic.twitter.com/oLbKWpiBcF — PRCA ProRodeo (@PRCA_ProRodeo) September 15, 2025

In one weekend, Boquet cleared $27,000 in earnings, $6,384 of which came in New Mexico. Prior to that, he had only earned two checks during a five-week span. Ironically, Boquet won the Extreme Bulls Finale last season, helping him inch up the standings. It’s the momentum swing he’s been waiting for, yet also feels a little familiar.

“I don’t know, man, I just think I took my give a crap and threw it out the window I guess. Things have been going my way, that’s for sure,” Boquet said. “This year, it’s been a tough one, but I guess there’s no better time to start winning than now.”

The good run has the four-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier thinking about what his holiday season could look like. Last year, Boquet finished as the No. 16 man in the World Standings, but reached Las Vegas after Creek Young had to withdraw due to injury.

This time around, Boquet hopes to use a late season surge to vault his way into the top 15, securing his bid to the big show the old fashioned way.

If nothing else, the next few weeks figures to be a fun ride.

“We should’ve started this back in January so I wouldn’t be having to go so damn hard now,” Boquet joked. “I don’t care how I make it (to NFR) in December – I don’t care if I go in 15th – as long as I’m there.”

