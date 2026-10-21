Elite Rodeo Athletes Prepare to Go “Down the Fence” for Big Guns in Cowtown

Professional rodeo athletes will be competing at the Cowtown Coliseum in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas on Wednesday, September 21 — with a twist. This time, they will not be showing their skills in their chosen profession, but in a reined cow horse showcase.

While cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the elite level of rodeo are some of the most fearless individuals on earth, they get to tackle a new adrenaline rush in this one-of-a-kind event: running down the fence. The most exhilarating portion of reined cow horse competition, going down the fence is a feat unmatched in any other sport.

To prepare for the competition, these 22 rodeo athletes worked with NRCHA Professionals. The winning athlete and coach team will earn $25,000. Second place will pay $10,000 and third $5,000.

The event serves multiple purposes, including as a fundraiser for the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Foundation and athlete-selected charities. With six figures in pledges before the competition even begins, the inaugural event is already a booming success.

Fans can watch in person at Cowtown Coliseum, where doors will open at 5:30 PM. You can visit the NRCHA website for more information on tickets and attendence, here.

For those who will not be in Fort Worth on Wednesday evening, you can tune in on Ride TV. The event is pay-per-view, so for $39.95 (separate from a Ride TV membership), you can catch all the action live. The pre-show begins at 6:30 PM CDT and the event kicks off at 8 PM.

The Roster

Hailey Kinsel, coached by Abbie Phillips

Fallon Taylor, coached by Clayton Anderson

Linsay Rosser-Sumpter, coached by Brendon Clark

Jackie Crawford, coached by Erin Taormino

Shelby Meged, coached by Todd Bergen

Sarah Angelone, coached by Ben Baldus

Hali Williams, coached by Sarah Dawson

Shad Mayfield, coached by Trevor Carter

Haven Meged, coached by Justin Wright

Paden Bray, coached by Nick Dowers

Joseph Harrison, coached by Matt Koch

Luke Branquinho, coached by Todd Crawford

J.D. Struxness, coached by Clay Volmer

Clayton Hass, coached by Tyler Merrill

Sage Newman

Wyatt Casper, coached by Jay McLaughlin

Ben Andersen, coached by Chris Dawson

Tilden Hooper, coached by Kelby Phillips

Jacob Lees, coached by Clayton Edsall

J.R. Vezain, coached by Taylor Gillespie

Clayton Sellars

Chancey Williams, coached by Russell Dilday

The impressive list of rodeo athletes includes multiple former World Champions in events from barrel racing to saddle bronc riding. The husband-and-wife duo, Haven and Shelby Meged, will be competing, as well as country music star Chancey Williams.