Elite Rodeo Athletes Prepare to Go “Down the Fence” for Big Guns in Cowtown
Professional rodeo athletes will be competing at the Cowtown Coliseum in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas on Wednesday, September 21 — with a twist. This time, they will not be showing their skills in their chosen profession, but in a reined cow horse showcase.
While cowboys and cowgirls who compete at the elite level of rodeo are some of the most fearless individuals on earth, they get to tackle a new adrenaline rush in this one-of-a-kind event: running down the fence. The most exhilarating portion of reined cow horse competition, going down the fence is a feat unmatched in any other sport.
To prepare for the competition, these 22 rodeo athletes worked with NRCHA Professionals. The winning athlete and coach team will earn $25,000. Second place will pay $10,000 and third $5,000.
The event serves multiple purposes, including as a fundraiser for the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Foundation and athlete-selected charities. With six figures in pledges before the competition even begins, the inaugural event is already a booming success.
Fans can watch in person at Cowtown Coliseum, where doors will open at 5:30 PM. You can visit the NRCHA website for more information on tickets and attendence, here.
For those who will not be in Fort Worth on Wednesday evening, you can tune in on Ride TV. The event is pay-per-view, so for $39.95 (separate from a Ride TV membership), you can catch all the action live. The pre-show begins at 6:30 PM CDT and the event kicks off at 8 PM.
The Roster
- Hailey Kinsel, coached by Abbie Phillips
- Fallon Taylor, coached by Clayton Anderson
- Linsay Rosser-Sumpter, coached by Brendon Clark
- Jackie Crawford, coached by Erin Taormino
- Shelby Meged, coached by Todd Bergen
- Sarah Angelone, coached by Ben Baldus
- Hali Williams, coached by Sarah Dawson
- Shad Mayfield, coached by Trevor Carter
- Haven Meged, coached by Justin Wright
- Paden Bray, coached by Nick Dowers
- Joseph Harrison, coached by Matt Koch
- Luke Branquinho, coached by Todd Crawford
- J.D. Struxness, coached by Clay Volmer
- Clayton Hass, coached by Tyler Merrill
- Sage Newman
- Wyatt Casper, coached by Jay McLaughlin
- Ben Andersen, coached by Chris Dawson
- Tilden Hooper, coached by Kelby Phillips
- Jacob Lees, coached by Clayton Edsall
- J.R. Vezain, coached by Taylor Gillespie
- Clayton Sellars
- Chancey Williams, coached by Russell Dilday
The impressive list of rodeo athletes includes multiple former World Champions in events from barrel racing to saddle bronc riding. The husband-and-wife duo, Haven and Shelby Meged, will be competing, as well as country music star Chancey Williams.
Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.