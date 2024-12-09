Watch Parties, After Parties, Shopping, Concerts, and More at the NFR in Las Vegas
The nightly rodeo is not the only thing to catch if you are in Las Vegas this week for the Wrangler National Finals. The most exciting week of the entire year for rodeo fans and contestants, the fun is round the clock for these ten days.
Of course, we cannot skip over the daily shopping around town. The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas has taken over the South Hall, Levels 1 & 2, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Cinch Western Gift Show is in the South Point Exhibit Hall. At the Plaza Hotel and Casino, the Downtown Christmas Expo is another great one to catch. Of course, the Stetson Country Christmas at the Rio Las Vegas is open daily. Last but not least, catch the Roper Cowboy Marketplace Gift Show at the Horseshoe Las Vegas.
There are watch parties, after parties, concerts, and shows to take in all across town. A full schedule of daily events can be found here. The Official NFR Experience website is a great place to catch all the information about this week.
The Downtown Hoedown on Fremont Street features Jenna Paulette, Chase Matthew, Jackson Dean, Annie Bosko, and Randy Houser. More information on this can be found on the here.
The Official Wrangler NFR Viewing Party at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is another nightly event, with a watch party for the rodeo followed by free live concerts. These are not free, but Ryan Bingham, Shaboozey, and Charlie Crockett will all be at the Virgin Hotels in the next week.
At the Silverton Casino, you can catch a great viewing party and after party - Ned LeDoux and Josh Ward will join this lineup through the week.
At the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, catch the Buckaroo Ball: After Dark party with ten full days of country music. This is the ticketed portion of Gary Leffew's Buckaroo Ball, but the watch party is free admission.
Of course, you cannot miss the NFR Go Round Buckle Presentations nightly at South Point. Watch the cowboys and cowgirls that win each night as they receive their belt buckles and are interviewed on stage.
There are loads of great concerts in town this week, including Garth Brooks, Chancey Williams, Eagles, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Ian Munsick, and Colter Wall. A more comprehensive list can be found here.