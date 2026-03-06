World Champion Speaks Out About Serious Health Concerns and Recent Surgery

Fallon Taylor is one of the most well-known figures in rodeo, and not just for her 2014 Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) World Championship. Taylor has a lifelong history with the sport, as one of the youngest contestants to ever qualify for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Taylor began making YouTube videos detailing her adventures and daily life, long before "vlogging" was popular. Wanting to offer insight into the life of a rodeo athlete, Taylor began recording many aspects of her day-to-day. The channel has now grown to 259,000 subscribers and millions of views.

Along with creating social media content and vlogs, Taylor dedicated the past few years to building her businesses. The clothing line, Ranch Dressn, has been a massive hit, and Tacktical is the complementary line of tack and equine gear. Today, her products can be seen at nearly every barrel race, rodeo, and equine event across the country.

Taylor's Recent Health Challenges

After years of building her online presence and businesses, Taylor is no stranger to hard conversations and difficult topics. When she released the behind-the-scenes series Unfiltered in 2020, Taylor gave a deeper glimpse into what life was like beyond the camera lens.

While she had been creating her usual positive content and rodeoing across the U.S., Taylor was going through the loss of her mother, and a serious health scare with her World Champion mount, Flos Heiress ("Babyflo"). The series was a raw reminder that what we see online does not show the full picture of someone's life.

Taylor strives to inspire her followers, sharing adventures from the rodeo road, the breeding barn, running her businesses, and life with her husband and son. Although her focus is to uplift, Taylor does not shy away from tough topics and is passionate about speaking up.

Recently, Taylor shared in-depth on social media about a personal health scare and undergoing surgery. After hinting that she would be addressing a medical concern in the coming days, Taylor posted on social media that she had undergone an explant, due to breast implant illness.

Taylor explained that while she remained in front of the camera, sharing content with her followers, she had been experiencing debilitating symptoms for several months. The surgery was initially scheduled for September 2026, so she could pursue her rodeo ambitions, but her symptoms continued to escalate, and it became clear that waiting was not an option.

When Taylor began to suspect there was something amiss with her health, she underwent a series of blood tests. There is no definitive test for breast implant illness, but the tests revealed that she was suffering from multiple secondary conditions.

Taylor shared that she had developed Rheumatoid Arthritis, Hashimoto's Thyroiditis, and was suffering from extended, high fevers. Less than 24 hours after the surgery, her symptoms had greatly reduced. At the clinic where she underwent surgery, Taylor is now participating in further therapies, such as hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatments.

We wish Fallon a quick recovery and cannot wait to see her back in the arena.