Elizabeth Stampede Standouts Punch Tickets to Cheyenne Frontier Days

At the beginning of 2026, the Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD) announced that the rodeo was moving to a limited-entry format. Instead of slack rounds, qualifying rodeos were set. These rodeos had to be completed in time for CFD entries and were selected from already scheduled events across the country.

The Elizabeth Stampede in Elizabeth, Colo., held June 6-7, was a qualifier for men's timed events. Rough stock events have always been limited at CFD, and the rodeo was not a qualifier for women's events.

Qualifiers for CFD are also being taken from the Mountain States Circuit Standings and PRCA World Standings (2025 and 2026), so if the winner in an event has already qualified through the standings, the qualification will drop down until filled.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Qualifiers - Men's Timed Events

Steer Wrestling

A 21-year-old from Midwest, Wyo., rookie Jace Mayfield topped the round with a 4.2-second run worth $1,935.

1. Jace Mayfield, 4.2 seconds, $1,935

2. Kalane Anders, 4.6, $1,683

3. Jacob Wang, 4.8, $1,430

4. Zach Hamar, 5.5, $1,178

5. Austin Eller, 5.6, $925

6. Tyler Waguespack, 5.7, $673

7. Brady Buum, 6.6, $421

8. Walker Polhamus, 6.8, $168.

Team Roping

Clocking in at 5.5 seconds, Brayden Fillmore and Cody Lansing topped the team roping. Fillmore, a 22-year-old from Pueblo, Colo., and Lansing, a 24-year-old from Cortez, Colo., each earned $2,421 for the win.

1. Brayden Fillmore/Cody Lansing, 5.5 seconds, $2,421 each

2. Cameron Irwin/Coley Nicholls, 6.1, $2,136

3. Jake Pancost/Cole Cooper, 6.3, $1,851

4. Austin Crist/Dave Tripp, 6.5, $1,567

5. Gary Haynes/Lance Allen, 6.7, $1,424

6. Brendan Hermes/Trevor Kirchenschlager, 6.9, $1,282

7. Clayton Van Aken/Jaydon Warner, 7.1, $1,139

8. Casey Adams/Riley Pedro, 7.5, $997

9. Brandon Farris/Jett Hillman, 7.7, $854

10. Mike Schulz/Royce Breeden, 10.4, $570.

Tie-Down Roping

Nebraska cowboy Riley Pruitt earned $2,303 for the win with a time of 8.2 seconds. A three-time NFR qualifier and NFR Average Champion, Pruitt is also a former Mountain States Circuit Champion.

1. Riley Pruitt, 8.2 seconds, $2,303

2. Jase Staudt, 8.6, $2,002

3. Max Mathis, 8.8, $1,702

4. Bodie Mattson, 9.0, $1,402

5. Tyler Boxleitner, 9.2, $1,101

6. Trevor Thiel, 9.3, $801

7. Chance Wall, 9.6, $501

8. Rio Nutter, 9.8, $200.

Rough Stock

Bareback Riding

R.C. Landingham continues to climb the standings, and he claimed the victory in Elizabeth, scoring 89.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Game Trail. The $3,913 payday boosted him to No. 7, with $70,188 in season earnings so far.

1. R.C. Landingham, 89.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Game Trail, $3,913

2. Clayton Biglow, 88, $3,000

3. Eian Smith, 85.5, $2,217

4. Bradlee Miller, 84.5, $1,435

5. Cole Reiner, 83.5, $913

6. Taylon Carmody, 83, $652

7. Roedy Farrell, 81.5, $522

8. Colton Farrow, 81, $391.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Wyoming cowboy, Brody Wells, scored 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Cat Walk to earn the $4,540 victory by one-half point over Traven Sharon. Currently ranked No. 13 in the World Standings, Wells is pursuing his third consecutive National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification in 2026.

1. Brody Wells, 89 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Cat Walk, $4,540

2. Traven Sharon, 88.5, $3,481

3. Damian Brennan, 88, $2,573

4. Kade Bruno, 87.5, $1,665

5. Waitley Sharon, 86.5, $1,059

6. (tie) Thayne Elshere, Jake Finlay and Jake Watson, 85.5, $605 each.

Bull Riding

A five-time NFR qualifier, Boudreaux Campbell has not competed inside the Thomas & Mack Arena since 2021. Currently ranked No. 9 in the World Standings, he is building momentum as the summer run kicks off. Campbell's 84.5-point ride on Summit Pro Rodeo's Howdy Rowdy was worth $4,286 for the win.

1. Boudreaux Campbell, 84.5 points on Summit Pro Rodeo's Howdy Rowdy, $4,286

2. (tie) Colton Clymer, Kilcrease Kilcrease and Kobie Olson, 83, $2,429 each

5. Colorado Kid Mackey, 81, $1,000

6. Garrett Uptain, 80, $714

7. Tipton Wilson, 78.5, $572

8. (tie) Brody Hasenack and Jace Trosclair, 78, $214 each.

WPRA Timed Events

Barrel Racing

With a time of 16.03 seconds, CJ Vondette claimed a major victory in her circuit, earning $2,019.

1. CJ Vondette, 16.03 seconds, $2,019

2. Kelly Yates, 16.19, $1,716

3. Andrea Busby, 16.26, $1,413

4. Shali Lord, 16.30, $1,211

5. Sarah Atchison, 16.31, $1,010

6. Rachel Huerkamp, 16.35, $707

7. Loralee Ward, 16.40, $505

8. Heidi Tillard, 16.41, $404

9. Amy Reisdorfer, 16.46, $353

10. Lauryn Motley, 16.49, $303

11. Cheryl Kennedy, 16.52, $252

12. Kylie Wells, 16.54, $202.

Breakaway Roping

In a tight race, Libby Winchell topped the rodeo with a 2.1-second run worth $2,707.

1. Libby Winchell, 2.1 seconds, $2,707

2. Kinlie Brennise, 2.2, $2,301

3. Haley Wright, 2.4, $1,895

4. Kirsty Stewart, 2.5, $1,624

5. Tammy Barnes, 2.7, $1,354

6. (tie) Makenna Ellerman and Nicole Hadley, 2.8, $812 each

8. Kaitlynn Idler, 2.9, $541

9. Dara Belew, 3.0, $474

10. Teresa Stevens, 3.1, $406

11. (tie) Abbea Faris and Emma Magee, 3.3, $305 each.