Ellensburg Extreme Bulls Rodeo Shakes Up World Standings

The bull riding arena was on fire in Ellensburg, Washington, this weekend, as many athletes fighting for an NFR qualification showed out in the Friday night competition.

In the first round, Stetson Wright furthered his spot at No. 1 in the world when he took home first place with an 87.5-point ride on Burch Rodeo's Stickin N Movin. The performance brought in the big bucks as he pocketed almost $15,000. Wright now sits more than $20,000 ahead of the second-ranked opponent with $341,315 on the season.

Wacey Schalla is the man behind Wright. With $318,333 made this year, he’s working hard to prove he has what it takes to beat out Wright for the No. 1 spot. He tied for second in the first round in Washington with Ky Hamilton (No. 4) and Tristen Hutchings (No. 3). It’s becoming clear who the contenders are for the top spot in December.

By the time the finals came around, these athletes were all in for the first-place finish. As it goes, the best in the world took the best spot at Ellensburg. Stetson Dell Wright had a 91.5-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Hell Ya Rosco, and he made another $8,395. Ky Hamilton pulled ahead in this round with 89.5 points and $6,704. With no other qualifying rides, TJ Gray and Mason Moody tied for third.

With 179 points on two head, Wright took home the win in the average. He’s an obvious competitor for the win at the NFR in December, and securing his ninth world title. Ky Hamilton is giving those ahead of him a run for their money. Ranked No. 4, he got second place with 176.5 points and made over $11,000. Third place went to Mason Moody, No. 8. He rode with 171 and made over $8,000.

Wacey Schalla may sit at No. 2 in the world standings, but he only performed for fifth place over the weekend. Only qualifying in the first round, he tied with Tristen Hutchings (No. 3) for 87 points on one head. Despite this performance out of Hutchings, he still sits $60,000 behind Schalla in money earned this season.

With just weeks to go in the regular season, there won’t be many rodeos left for these athletes to prove themselves. The No. 1 and No. 2 spots may be thousands ahead of their opponents, there is still a chance for things to shake up in the top 15 before these athletes see the Thomas and Mack arena in December.

More Rodeo On SI