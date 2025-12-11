Brutal Round 7 Leaves Only Two Bull Riders Standing With Huge Checks

T.J. Gray left no doubt in an extremely tough round of bull riding. Gray climbed aboard Blue Duck of McCoy Rodeo for a 90.5-point ride. That ride makes him 352.5 points on four bulls, which moves him to No. 3 in the average race, behind Stetson Wright and Ky Hamilton.

Gray has won a check on every bull he's covered at the 2025 NFR. He is also the only cowboy who covered his bull in both eliminator pens.

Rookie cowboy, Bryce Jensen, was the only other cowboy to cover in Round 7. He hung on for a 76-point ride on Cowtown Rodeo's Orbit. Jensen was offered a reride, but wisely declined. He and Gray will end up with the biggest checks of the week, as they will split up the round money from the 3rd through 6th place checks.

Jensen now sits inside the average pay window as well. His 337.75 points on four bulls currently makes him the No. 7 man in the average race.

Bryce Jensen | Nathan Meyer Photography

Scary Moments for the Eight-Time World Champion

The Thomas & Mack fell quiet as Stetson Wright lay on the arena floor after his reride bull. Wright's first bull, Big Rich's Dinner for Two, hit himself on the chute, which resulted in a reride call.

After getting off his first bull, Wright already looked sore on his right leg. He was last out in the bull riding, which means he had to get on his reride bull immediately.

Despite looking hurt after the first bull, Wright made his way up the chutes to climb on his reride bull. Unfortunately, when this bull jerked him down, Wright was hung up in his bull rope, which led to him getting stepped on. After a scary few moments of Wright down on the arena dirt, he was able to stand, but he had to be helped out of the arena.

Wright currently leads the all-around standings and sits second in the bull riding average race. The PRCA rules state if an athlete misses a round due to injury, they are required to sit out a second performance as well. So, if Wright has to miss Round 8, he'll be out for Round 9 as well.

Hopefully, with the help of the Justin Sports Medicine team, Wright will be back in full form for tomorrow night's performance.

JR Stratford was out tonight with a shoulder injury and will be evaluated for a potential return in Round 9. We hope to see both of these cowboys back in action in the coming rounds of the finals.

Round 7 Bull Riding Results

1. TJ Gray, 90.5 points on McCoy Rodeo's Blue Duck, $62,986

2. Bryce Jensen, 76, $55,298

3. Qynn Andersen, Hudson Bolton, Ky Hamilton, Tristen Hutchings, Rawley Johnson, Colorado kid Mackey, Mason Moody, Jesse Petri, Wacey Schalla, Jordan Spears, Hayes Weight and Stetson Dell Wright, NS.

Average Leaders

1. Ky Hamilton, 433.5 points on five head

2. Stetson Dell Wright, 356.25 on four head

3. TJ Gray, 352.5

4. Hudson Bolton, 342.25

5. Colorado kid Mackey, 340

6. Bryce Jensen, 337.75

7. Tristen Hutchings, 260.75 on three head

8. Qynn Andersen, 259

9. Jordan Spears, 227.75

10. Wacey Schalla, 177 on two head

11. Mason Moody, 171.75

12. Jesse Petri, 161

13. Hayes Weight, 86.75 on one head; no other qualified rides.

More Rodeo News