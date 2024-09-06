Ellensburg Xtreme Bulls: A Dog Fight From the Very Beginning
Whether you're a bull rider who fought all year to break into the bubble or you've tried to keep your spot in the top 15, there’s no telling what the next few weeks can hold, especially with all the money up for grabs in Xtreme Bulls.
Last weekend in Ellensburg, Wash., the second-to-last Xtreme Bulls of the season concluded. With a payout of $112,500, it was every rider against himself to see what they were capable of doing.
With about 40 different bull riders ranging from their rookie year to NFR qualifiers facing bulls like Trump Train, Blue Magic, and Wild Time ensured that athletes and spectators were in for a good night of bull riding.
Once the first bull bucked on Saturday night, one thing was evident: the boys were getting tired and beat up from being on the road all year, but these bulls were fresh and ready to show what they’re made of. This made this Xtreme Bulls a dogfight over who would take home the champion buckle from Ellensburg.
After four sections and 12 spots open to make the final round only 8 riders would return at their shot to ride both bulls and get the victory lap.
Clayton Sellars for the final round sat first after an incredible 89-point score on his first bull of the evening. Other contestants like Trey Kimzey, Copper James, and JR Stratford rode before him in the final round wanting to add to their year of earnings.
Ultimately no cowboy would ride both bulls that evening, leaving the champion of the Ellensburg Xtreme Bulls to the Florida cowboy, Clayton Sellars.
After scoring the highest ride of the night on his first bull at 89 points from Wayne Vold, Sellars emerged the victor.
Trey Kimzey, and Jace Trosclair would take the second and third positions behind him.
Wild Time, from Waye Vold, is not an easy bull to cover. Making his first NFR debut in 2023, he only has two qualified rides in the last two years, with one of those being Josh Frost at the National Finals Rodeo for 86.5 points. Sellars proved that his 89-point ride was well deserved and he’s ready to make it back to his fourth NFR come December.
With two Xtreme Bulls left in the 2024 season and only the top 24 making it to the finale in Pendleton, Oregon next week, Clayton Sellars secured his spot to fight to add another title to his resume.