Rodeo Daily

Emily Miller-Beisel's Pursuit NFR Barrel Racing Qualification No. 7

Emily Beisel is no stranger to the winner's circle and she does it time and time again on a different horse.

Maddy Dickens

Emily Miller-Beisel
Emily Miller-Beisel / ABIGAIL DOLLINS / STATESMAN JOURNAL via Imagn Content Services, LLC

It hasn't happened quite yet, but sooner or later, Emily Miller-Beisel is bound to get a gold buckle one of these years as she is one of the top jockeys out there. More often than not, she does it on a different horse. This year alone, she has won on six different horses and that fact is hard to wrap your mind around. Running barrels on one is hard enough, let alone winning at the level she has done year after year.

Beisel currently sits at No. 4 in the world (as of August 12 per the WPRA) and will be headed to her seventh NFR come December and she will be creeping up on the $2 million mark by the time that rolls around.

Beisel and Her Trailer Full

Fans have come to know and love the trusted horses she hauls, which are seen on the Cowboy Channel. Between mid-June and mid-July, she won money on six different horses: Chongo, Pipewrench, Chewy (owned by 4M Equine Ranch), Olie, Liza, and Trigger.

Her team kept it up into August. Most recently, Vanilla Gorilla "Trigger" was the reserve champion at Lovington on their way up to the northwest.

If anything is more prideful than winning on a horse and making it to the NFR, it is prolonging their careers and making sure a horse can retire pain free. Chongo and Pipewrench are the oldest and the most well-known of her career, because she has been able to keep them feeling their best for a very long time.

This will actually be her 11th season on Pipewrench and he continues to win. Heck, Chongo set the (short-lived) arena record at the Calgary Stampede this year at 15 years old!

The love of the sport is truly about the love of the horse and there are few who do it quite like the Oklahoma native. It is something she takes great pride in. She even mentioned that hauling alone and the work that comes with taking care of her babies on the road is what keeps her in such great shape to be able to do those leg lifts that she is famous for.

Every horse has their strengths and set ups that Beisel finds they are best suited for. That is why she will narrow it down to three before heading to Vegas come December.

Now that the end of the season is starting to wind down, her foot is going to step off the gas a little bit. She will focus on the tour rodeos now that she has made her circuit count and sits number one in the Prairie Circuit standings.

The work is far from over, but one thing is for certain, she will be gunning for a world title with some of the greatest horse power in the world underneath her.

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens is a professional barrel racer, with success at all levels of rodeo and competition. She was a reserve National Collegiate Champion at Tarleton State University where she graduated with honors and a Masters in Business Management. She also competed as part of the Mountain States Circuit where she was Rookie of the Year and a 2x qualifier for finals. Maddy resides in Loveland, Colo. She spends most of her free time riding, training and competing in barrel racing. When she is not on a horse or in the arena, she enjoys following collegiate and professional basketball and football, traveling, and is always up for a “friendly” competition.

Home/News