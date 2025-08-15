Emily Miller-Beisel's Pursuit NFR Barrel Racing Qualification No. 7
It hasn't happened quite yet, but sooner or later, Emily Miller-Beisel is bound to get a gold buckle one of these years as she is one of the top jockeys out there. More often than not, she does it on a different horse. This year alone, she has won on six different horses and that fact is hard to wrap your mind around. Running barrels on one is hard enough, let alone winning at the level she has done year after year.
Beisel currently sits at No. 4 in the world (as of August 12 per the WPRA) and will be headed to her seventh NFR come December and she will be creeping up on the $2 million mark by the time that rolls around.
Beisel and Her Trailer Full
Fans have come to know and love the trusted horses she hauls, which are seen on the Cowboy Channel. Between mid-June and mid-July, she won money on six different horses: Chongo, Pipewrench, Chewy (owned by 4M Equine Ranch), Olie, Liza, and Trigger.
Her team kept it up into August. Most recently, Vanilla Gorilla "Trigger" was the reserve champion at Lovington on their way up to the northwest.
If anything is more prideful than winning on a horse and making it to the NFR, it is prolonging their careers and making sure a horse can retire pain free. Chongo and Pipewrench are the oldest and the most well-known of her career, because she has been able to keep them feeling their best for a very long time.
This will actually be her 11th season on Pipewrench and he continues to win. Heck, Chongo set the (short-lived) arena record at the Calgary Stampede this year at 15 years old!
The love of the sport is truly about the love of the horse and there are few who do it quite like the Oklahoma native. It is something she takes great pride in. She even mentioned that hauling alone and the work that comes with taking care of her babies on the road is what keeps her in such great shape to be able to do those leg lifts that she is famous for.
Every horse has their strengths and set ups that Beisel finds they are best suited for. That is why she will narrow it down to three before heading to Vegas come December.
Now that the end of the season is starting to wind down, her foot is going to step off the gas a little bit. She will focus on the tour rodeos now that she has made her circuit count and sits number one in the Prairie Circuit standings.
The work is far from over, but one thing is for certain, she will be gunning for a world title with some of the greatest horse power in the world underneath her.